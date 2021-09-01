Rick’s Picks, Sept. 1

Dove season got off to a good start Wednesday. It was a bit damp in the morning, but the afternoon turned out well. Nebraska’s dove season runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, but don’t wait too long to get out in the field. All it takes is a few nights in a row of temperatures in the lower 50s or cooler to get the birds moving south.

Archery season for deer also opened Sept. 1. There are plenty of deer out there, but standing crops are hiding many of them and their movements. Harvesting will start soon and that will cause deer to be on the move and give archers a better chance at a shot, but it also means you need to be more aware when driving. Harvest causes deer to move and cross roads any time of the day. Be careful out there.

Big Mac’s water level is trending down slowly. The lake is now at 56% full. There is an old saying that when water levels are dropping, the fish get lock jaw. We may be seeing a little of this now. Fishing may pick up a bit in the upper reaches of the lake if we get some inflows from rains. That may be the best spot to look for walleye and wiper this weekend. Use live baits and concentrate on areas that have vegetation in the water.