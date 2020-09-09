Lets take a moment to remember the attack on this country on Sept, 11, 2001, and the Americans that died. I haven’t forgotten! Now, we have lots of things to talk about this week — so much to cover, so little space. We will start with hunting in the region.
Nebraska’s dove season is open, but the recent cold weather has raised a lot of questions on what kind of season will be left. We still have a chance at some good hunting. The landowners I’ve talk to this week say they are still seeing ample numbers of birds. Don’t sit back and wait, the season runs until Oct. 30, so there is still time to get out there.
There are a couple of days left in the early teal season. Just one more option hunters have right now. As waterfowl go only teal are legal to take in this season. Nebraska hunters have been exceptionally good in the past for identifying teal and not taking other ducks. Keep up the good work!
The fall turkey season opens Sept. 15 and runs until Jan. 31, 2021. It is one of Nebraska’s longest hunting seasons. Get your permits and your gear ready. Make sure your shotgun is putting the pattern where you want it.
Remember, fall turkey hunting may be the best way to introduce a new hunter to the sport. The poults, this year’s hatch, are now almost grown but they have never experienced a human hunter before. They make mistakes that a new hunter can capitalize on.
Hunting turkeys in the fall historically is the traditional type of turkey hunting. That’s why we think of turkey as our Thanksgiving dinner. Turkeys are what the pilgrims hunted that first fall and it is what they put on the table. It has only been in the last couple of decades that the springtime hunting of turkeys has been fostered. Good luck on all your hunts.
Archery deer hunters are in the field until the end of the year. There are plenty of deer in the area; it is just hard to see them with all the standing crops still in the field. As harvest starts, seeing deer and watching their movements will become easier.
Fishing
There is some news on the trout fishing front. Trout anglers have been doing well in the Nebraska Public Power District Canal below Lake Ogallala. This is the time of year when grasshoppers are the top choice for bait. Anglers are limiting out using grasshoppers and fish up to 6 pounds are being caught. Trout fishing in Lake Ogallala remains slow. Fishing in the rest of region remains about the same as last week.
Free Fishing Day
This day normally occurs in May, but COVID-19 got in the way. It has been rescheduled for Saturday — that’s tomorrow. This date allows you to visit any state park, state historical park or state recreation area and/or go fishing. All fishing regulations still apply, as do the usual camping, lodging and other user fees.
Brule Gun Show
If you need to look for a new gun for the fall hunting seasons, the Brule Gun Show is the place to look this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. The event will be held in the Brule Activities Center (8th and Oak streets). Doors open a 9 a.m. both days and close at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per day or $9 for both days. Call 308-233-2501 for any last minute information.
