Rick’s Picks, Sept. 24

Nebraska’s dove hunting season continues and there are still a few doves in the area. The prevailing theory among hunters is that local birds have headed south and it is the birds from the northern prairies and Canada that are trickling through the region. There is still time to get out and do some hunting, but don’t wait. Warmer weather is on tap for this weekend, but cooler weather is forecast for next week and that will keep birds moving south. The dove season ends Oct. 30.
The archery season for deer and antelope runs until Dec. 31. The archers I have talked with tell me there are plenty of deer in the region, but many potential shots are hampered by crops still in the field.
The fall turkey seasons (archery and shotgun) are running. There are more turkeys out there than there are hunters! A couple of hunters have told me they are seeing lots of fall groups and young birds. This is one of our longest-running hunting seasons, going until Jan. 31, 2021.
Hunters in the field need to remember that mosquitoes are a potential threat. The Culex mosquito, the species that carries West Nile Virus, is at its peak activity level for the year. West Nile Virus was recently documented in Lincoln County. Cover as much skin as possible and use a good repellent to protect yourself.
Fishing
Lake Maloney fishing activity has been a bit better this week. Live bait is working the best for walleye and white bass. Fish the east end of Kansas Point in the evening when the fish move into the inlet from deeper water. Slow trolling and drifting is accounting for most of the other catches on the lake.
Staying close to North Platte, the Tri-County Canal System has seen some improvement in the action for walleye and sauger below the checks. Toby’s Check has had some good catches on walleye recently. Smallmouth bass are active in the riprap along the banks of the canal. I also have some reports of increased crappie action along the canal closer to Jeffery Lake. Catfishing is good in the canal using cut baits from the diversion east of North Platte to Jeffery Lake.
Sutherland Reservoir has had some white bass and walleye activity at the inlet this week, but it has been very sporadic. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has been a bit better, but a couple anglers tell me they feel that walleye may be starting to stage out on the flats near the bubbles. That means a cloudy day with cooler weather could trigger a bite. Be ready. Catfish are biting in the cooling pond on prepared and cut baits.
Anglers at Lake Ogallala are seeing some limited success from the bank. The best trout fishing remains in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below Lake Ogallala. Powerbait is best in the lake. Powerbait, salmon eggs, small spinnerbaits and spoons are good to use in the canal. Not much action for trout in the North Platte River below the little lake this week.
I have some reports from Lake McConaughy that tell me walleye are suspending mid-lake in 30-40 feet of water. Deep diving crankbaits, Kastmasters, lead core line and/or down-riggers are good techniques. Look for some largemouth bass action along the north shores in 1 to 5 feet of water. Smallmouth bass are moving shallower along the southern shoreline. Spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jigs are good lures to use for these fish.
The forecast for the weekend looks warm, but still comfortable. It would be a great weekend to get the canoes or kayaks out. Try some of our Interstate Lakes … they are great places for paddling. Have a great weekend outdoors.
