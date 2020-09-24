Rick’s Picks, Sept. 24

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska’s dove hunting season continues and there are still a few doves in the area. The prevailing theory among hunters is that local birds have headed south and it is the birds from the northern prairies and Canada that are trickling through the region. There is still time to get out and do some hunting, but don’t wait. Warmer weather is on tap for this weekend, but cooler weather is forecast for next week and that will keep birds moving south. The dove season ends Oct. 30.

The archery season for deer and antelope runs until Dec. 31. The archers I have talked with tell me there are plenty of deer in the region, but many potential shots are hampered by crops still in the field.

The fall turkey seasons (archery and shotgun) are running. There are more turkeys out there than there are hunters! A couple of hunters have told me they are seeing lots of fall groups and young birds. This is one of our longest-running hunting seasons, going until Jan. 31, 2021.

Hunters in the field need to remember that mosquitoes are a potential threat. The Culex mosquito, the species that carries West Nile Virus, is at its peak activity level for the year. West Nile Virus was recently documented in Lincoln County. Cover as much skin as possible and use a good repellent to protect yourself.

Fishing