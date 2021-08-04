Rick’s Picks

Sutherland Reservoir water levels are steady and about normal. Inlet area has 1,397 cfs of water coming in and that is helping the fishing. It is better, but still slow — probably due to the heat. Walleye have typically been active at dusk, overnight and dawn. Look for the walleye in 3 to 5 feet of water along southern shores during low light periods. Catfishing has been good along the southern shorelines of the lake and in the cooling pond at night.

Lake Maloney inflows are good and the lake is 99% full. Wiper and white bass fishing at the inlet has been flat during the heat of the day, but picks up at dawn and dusk. Walleye anglers are still catching fish in the evenings in the main lake by trolling or drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 10 to 15 feet of water. Drifting accounts for the majority of the catches. There has also been some respectable wiper fishing downstream of the outlet at dusk.

Birdwood Lake, Fremont Slough and East Hershey lakes have been active and are good places to catch a variety of fish. Take a kid fishing this weekend. Teach them the value of a good worm.