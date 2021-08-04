Rick’s Picks

Take a quick look at your calendar. Can you believe the 2021-22 hunting seasons have begun? Squirrel season and the cow elk season opened last Sunday. Rabbit, snipe, rail and dove seasons open Sept. 1. From the early reports I have, dove populations look good. Opening day should be a good one. We are getting into the best time of the year for a hunter/angler.
Temperatures look to be hot again through the weekend, so you may want to consider going nocturnal! Let’s take a look around the region:
Lake McConaughy water levels are trending down a bit. The lake is around 62% full at the moment. Inflows are roughly 300 cubic feet per second but out flows are 3,120 cfs. It doesn’t take a math wizard to figure out the lake level will drop with those numbers. Catfishing in the upper reaches of the lake is good. Cut baits are best. Most walleye anglers are focusing their efforts around Van’s Fish Camp, Eagle Canyon and Otter Creek. Walleye are suspending at 15 to 20 feet in 30 to 40 feet of water. They do move shallower toward evening. Nightcrawlers and leeches still are the best live bait offerings, small crankbaits, spinnerbaits and twister tails are catching walleye, too. You can also try some doll flies and minnow tipped jigs in flooded timber. A few big walleye are being pulled out of the trees.
Lake Ogallala trout angling action has been slow from the bank. Fishing is a bit better in the main body of the lake. The Nebraska Public Power District canal below Lake Ogallala has been providing more consistent trout action. Powerbait and Kastmaster lures are doing well.
Sutherland Reservoir water levels are steady and about normal. Inlet area has 1,397 cfs of water coming in and that is helping the fishing. It is better, but still slow — probably due to the heat. Walleye have typically been active at dusk, overnight and dawn. Look for the walleye in 3 to 5 feet of water along southern shores during low light periods. Catfishing has been good along the southern shorelines of the lake and in the cooling pond at night.
Lake Maloney inflows are good and the lake is 99% full. Wiper and white bass fishing at the inlet has been flat during the heat of the day, but picks up at dawn and dusk. Walleye anglers are still catching fish in the evenings in the main lake by trolling or drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 10 to 15 feet of water. Drifting accounts for the majority of the catches. There has also been some respectable wiper fishing downstream of the outlet at dusk.
Birdwood Lake, Fremont Slough and East Hershey lakes have been active and are good places to catch a variety of fish. Take a kid fishing this weekend. Teach them the value of a good worm.
Water levels are stabile in the Tri-County Canal System east of town. You can find a few walleye and sauger below the checks by Lindy rigging live baits. Smallmouth bass can be picked up out of the riprap that lines the banks of the canal. Catfish are active anywhere you can find slower, deep waters on cut baits and commercial baits. Jeffery Lake has had some crappie action this week. Crappie are suspending in 20 to 25 feet of water along the old creek channels.