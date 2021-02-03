Rick’s Picks

OK, enough of the mini-meteorological and ice physics lesson, let’s talk about fishing:

Ice thickness varies quite widely around the region. For example, ice on the south end of Lake Maloney is 12 inches in some places, but not nearly a thick near the dam. Sutherland Reservoir has some ice on it, but thickness varies widely do to currents under the ice. If you decide to go out on it, be very careful! Our interstate lakes are much the same. The east ends have ice in places that can be walked out on, but the eastern ends are much thinner or open water.

We have some cold weather headed for us this weekend and that should help with ice conditions, but until then, be wary of any ice and test it often.

If you want to try some trout fishing, anglers are doing well in the Nebraska Public Power District supply canal below Lake Ogallala. Some nice trout are being taken by local anglers.

On the hunting front, there are still a few days left in various waterfowl seasons. Check your NGPC hunting guides for dates and zones.

Crow season is still running and will be open until March 14. I have seen a lot of crows in the valley and crow hunting is fun!