Rick’s Picks
We have seen it a couple times this week, trees and vegetation in the valley coated with frost. It makes for gorgeous photographs of landscapes. This is a phenomenon of nature and weather known as rime ice. I’ve heard several people refer to it as hoar frost — close, but not quite right.
Rime ice is caused by super-cooled water droplets that freeze on contact with vegetation it touches. The super-cooled water droplets are in a liquid state when temperatures are below the freezing point and normal. We have had several mornings with a lot of dense fog and that means lots of super-cooled water droplets within that fog. Think of it as freezing dew that builds up on objects. Rime ice is the type of ice that can build up over a period of time and weigh down trees, power lines and communication towers to the point where damage can occur.
Hoar frost looks very similar, but is formed in a different manner. Hoar frost is caused by high humidity in the air that skips the water droplet stage and immediately appears as ice crystals on objects, vegetation, trees, chain link fences, whatever it adheres to. The process is called sublimation. Hoar frost forms in fingers of ice — needle-like or feathery looking structures. You can also see hoar frost on the surface of bridges over an unfrozen stream, lake or bay. This can cause loss of traction and be particularly dangerous for unsuspecting motorists. The name comes from an ancient English word for “old bearded man.”
OK, enough of the mini-meteorological and ice physics lesson, let’s talk about fishing:
Ice thickness varies quite widely around the region. For example, ice on the south end of Lake Maloney is 12 inches in some places, but not nearly a thick near the dam. Sutherland Reservoir has some ice on it, but thickness varies widely do to currents under the ice. If you decide to go out on it, be very careful! Our interstate lakes are much the same. The east ends have ice in places that can be walked out on, but the eastern ends are much thinner or open water.
We have some cold weather headed for us this weekend and that should help with ice conditions, but until then, be wary of any ice and test it often.
If you want to try some trout fishing, anglers are doing well in the Nebraska Public Power District supply canal below Lake Ogallala. Some nice trout are being taken by local anglers.
On the hunting front, there are still a few days left in various waterfowl seasons. Check your NGPC hunting guides for dates and zones.
Crow season is still running and will be open until March 14. I have seen a lot of crows in the valley and crow hunting is fun!
You can get in some dove hunting, as long as they are Eurasian collared dove. No other subspecies of doves are legal to take at this time. The Eurasian collared dove is considered an invasive species, so they can be hunted.