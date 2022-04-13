Rick's Picks, April 13

Nebraska’s spring weather patterns continue to create some challenges for anglers. Wind has been the biggest issue and a potentially dangerous one for boaters. It’s nothing new. Anglers just need to change their tactics slightly as the weather changes.

Remember, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Fisheries personnel are in the process of conducting their annual spring walleye spawning collection. If the schedule holds true, Lake McConaughy netting will be happening this week.

Gill netting typically takes place along dams at night and will target female walleyes, while crews in electro-shocking boats will collect males a little farther offshore. Spawning operations will generally take place on the lake during the early mornings and fertilized eggs will be transferred to state fish hatcheries for rearing. All adult walleye will be immediately released back into the lake. Anglers need to steer clear of these areas when the operations are ongoing. What these crews accomplish is vital to our fisheries in the state.

Millions of eggs will be collected and fertilized. These eggs will be transported to NGPC fish hatcheries for rearing. The NGPC will stock millions of walleye fry, ranging in size from less than an inch to 8-inch advanced fingerlings, into Nebraska waters across the state.

At Lake Ogallala and in the NPPD canal below the diversion, anglers are catching trout. The majority of the catches are coming on salmon eggs and power bait in both the canal and the river. Kastmaster lures are also working well in the North Platte River. The chrome and the chrome and blue lure patterns seems to be catching most of the trout.

Sutherland Reservoir inlet has been producing some decent walleye catches. It is not a constant thing with the various weather fronts moving through the area, but the fishing has been good overall. If you have a boat, anglers are catching walleye near the “bubble” and by trolling off of Hershey Beach.

Lake Maloney’s inlet has been seeing some good walleye action. A few wiper and white bass have been adding to the action. Small crankbaits, minnow and nightcrawlers have been the best baits for these two species. Walleye are also being found in the main body of the lake by slow trolling and jigging.

Walleye and an occasional sauger can be found in the tri-county canal system, from the diversion east of North Platte to Johnson Lake. Most of the fish are caught below the checks in the slack water and eddies. Lindy rigging live bait is probably the most successful technique at this time. The Johnson Lake inlet is producing some fish on small crankbaits.

Nebraska’s youth spring turkey season will be wrapping up tomorrow. The regular shotgun season opens Saturday. Archers will also be in the field, so make sure you know what your target is before pulling the trigger or releasing an arrow.

Enjoy what Nebraska’s outdoors has to offer this weekend.

— Rick Windham