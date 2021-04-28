Rick's Picks, April 28

Every serious angler understands that weather affects fishing. Our current weather pattern is anything but stable, so the fish are always moving. Knowing where the baitfish are is the key to walleye fishing right now. Warmer water attracts baitfish, so that is where you need to be to catch walleye. Understanding the predator/prey relationship may be the single most important factor you need to know to be a successful walleye angler. How weather affects the body of water you are fishing is important, too. If the wind and rain comes, where do the walleye go?
The basic answer is structure and shelter. Anything you can think of as protective cover is where I’d be looking. Focus on areas that have large elements of structure and gradually move toward smaller structure elements. When there is a “walleye chop,” fish will tend to hover around smaller rocks and other structure. And as the old angler’s adage goes, “The harder the wind blows, the shallower walleyes move.”
Regardless of the time of year, walleye will position themselves where they can expend the least amount of effort to catch something to eat. This is why fishing in lower-light conditions is known to be a good time to fish for walleye. Low light conditions means the baitfish cannot see walleye as well and these predators take advantage of that fact. Add some cover to low-light conditions and you have a prime location to look for walleye.
Transition zones are something else to think about when fishing for walleye. What is a transition zone? Any spot where water conditions change, from light to shadows, shallow to deep water, speed of water flow, rock bottom to mud bottom — all of these examples constitute a transition zone. Think about the Lake Maloney inlet for a moment — if you are at the base of the inlet, there is fast water coming in and slower or slack water where the inlet widens. Fishing the break line between the faster and slower is always a good spot to toss a lure.
Now, what are some of the best lures to toss at this time of year? Live bait is tough to beat, but a live bait rig with a spinner blade is even better. There are several lure makers who produce a product like this, or you can make your own. Whichever you choose, you will catch more fish with a spinner blade. Give it a try.
Another tip is to use soft plastics that are scent infused. Berkley’s Gulp is a great example. These baits leave a scent trail in the water and they taste like the real thing when a walleye chomps down on it. I have caught a few fish that never got on the hook. They just would not let go of the lure.
Since we are talking about walleye, where are they biting?
Walleye have been biting at the Sutherland Reservoir inlet, but I imagine that will slow down with the storm front and rain we had move through this week. If you do get out on the lake, try fishing near the bubble. That may be the most productive place to fish this weekend.
Lake Maloney’s action has been fair at the inlet and out on the main lake along the deep channel that runs from the inlet to the outlet. A few walleye have been caught by slow trolling in flats in the main part of the lake using small minnows. Recent weather may curtail this action as well.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.