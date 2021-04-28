Rick's Picks, April 28

Transition zones are something else to think about when fishing for walleye. What is a transition zone? Any spot where water conditions change, from light to shadows, shallow to deep water, speed of water flow, rock bottom to mud bottom — all of these examples constitute a transition zone. Think about the Lake Maloney inlet for a moment — if you are at the base of the inlet, there is fast water coming in and slower or slack water where the inlet widens. Fishing the break line between the faster and slower is always a good spot to toss a lure.

Now, what are some of the best lures to toss at this time of year? Live bait is tough to beat, but a live bait rig with a spinner blade is even better. There are several lure makers who produce a product like this, or you can make your own. Whichever you choose, you will catch more fish with a spinner blade. Give it a try.

Another tip is to use soft plastics that are scent infused. Berkley’s Gulp is a great example. These baits leave a scent trail in the water and they taste like the real thing when a walleye chomps down on it. I have caught a few fish that never got on the hook. They just would not let go of the lure.

Since we are talking about walleye, where are they biting?