Rick's Picks, Dec. 16

Part of judging ice is experience in looking at the ice and knowing what you’re looking for. You often hear the term blue ice or clear ice. This is ice that has formed rather quickly under very cold conditions. It has a blue tint to it and is very clear, to the point of being able to see through it pretty well. This may be the best kind of ice. At the microscopic level, the bonds between the molecules of ice are the strongest.

Have you looked at surface ice that appears cloudy and gray? This is due to lots of bubbles in the ice as it formed. The very fact that bubbles exist in the ice, regardless of how small, means that there is a lack of continual bonding in the ice. This kind of ice is much weaker than clear ice, even though it may be as thick, or thicker.

Be observant and know your surroundings when out on the ice. Be cautious around objects that stick up through the ice or dark areas you see under the ice. Darker objects absorb more heat and can cause ice close to the area to be thinner and weaker. This phenomenon also occurs along shorelines — sunlight penetrates the ice, warms the bottom of the lake, radiates heat back up to the ice and melts, making it thinner.