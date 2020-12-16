Rick's Picks, Dec. 16

Rick’s Picks
Let’s talk about ice. Area waters have surface temperatures in the mid to lowers 30s so it doesn’t take much of a dip in over night temperatures to put a layer of ice on the surface — a very thin layer. I understand that ice anglers are anxious to get out, but don’t get in too much of a hurry. Always remember the old ice fishing adage, “Never test the depth of the water with both feet.” Punching through the ice and falling into frigid water is not the textbook way of having fun — trust me!
There is no ice in the area that is safe to walk on now. We simply have not had enough consistently cold temperatures to create any more than skim ice. I wish I had a 100% safe formula for calculating what it takes to create ice safe enough to walk out on, but I don’t. It takes time — multiple days of below freezing temperatures to build up a layer of surface ice. That hasn’t happened yet. My personal opinion is that there is no such thing as safe ice. Ice conditions are too dynamic to ever consider it ultimately safe. I really prefer a minimum of 6 inches of clear ice before I walk out on it to do any fishing. Sixteen inches is better.
Even when I do walk out on the ice I drill several test holes starting just a few feet from shore. I check the ice thickness at each hole until I convince myself there is enough ice to support me. I also wear a personal floatation device while testing the ice. If I do fall through, the PFD will help me stay at the surface.
Part of judging ice is experience in looking at the ice and knowing what you’re looking for. You often hear the term blue ice or clear ice. This is ice that has formed rather quickly under very cold conditions. It has a blue tint to it and is very clear, to the point of being able to see through it pretty well. This may be the best kind of ice. At the microscopic level, the bonds between the molecules of ice are the strongest.
Have you looked at surface ice that appears cloudy and gray? This is due to lots of bubbles in the ice as it formed. The very fact that bubbles exist in the ice, regardless of how small, means that there is a lack of continual bonding in the ice. This kind of ice is much weaker than clear ice, even though it may be as thick, or thicker.
Be observant and know your surroundings when out on the ice. Be cautious around objects that stick up through the ice or dark areas you see under the ice. Darker objects absorb more heat and can cause ice close to the area to be thinner and weaker. This phenomenon also occurs along shorelines — sunlight penetrates the ice, warms the bottom of the lake, radiates heat back up to the ice and melts, making it thinner.
Don’t tread over ice with moving water underneath it. Moving water is generally warmer and can erode the ice from underneath creating weak spots. All of the reservoirs in this region can have currents and flow under the ice. Know where these areas are and be careful.
Sand pit lakes in the area, particularly those along Interstate 80 have a significant amount of ground water flow through them. This flowing water is warmer than the lake water and it creates a natural physics experiment. Warmer water entering a lake that has an ice cap will rise due to natural convection currents and run along the underside of the ice. The water warmer will melt the underside of the ice and weaken it.
Groundwater in this region typically flows from northwest to southeast. Ice on the north and west sides of our Interstate Lakes is always thinner than other parts of the lake. If you watch ice form on these lakes, the northwest portions of the lake are the last places to freeze over.
Ice fishing can be a lot of fun but just wait until we get more of it and always be careful on the ice.
