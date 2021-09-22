Rick's Picks: Get out and fish NPPD canal before it its drained for maintenance

Rick’s Picks

Let’s take a quick look at fishing news around the region. Maybe the biggest news would be for anglers that like to trout fish in the Nebraska Public Power District Canal from Lake Ogallala to Paxton. They will begin lowering the water levels in the canal at the end of this month and ultimately drain the canal for maintenance. This is a federally mandated maintenance requirement that occurs about every five years. If you like to fish this part of the canal, get out there. You have a little over a week left of normal water levels.

Big Mac water levels are trending down. The lake is a little over 50% full right now. Fishing in the Big Lake has been sporadic this week with the most success being had in the upper reaches of the lake.

Lake Ogallala bank anglers are having limited success. Powerbait is working in the lake. Grasshoppers are a top bait in the canal and the North Platte River right now.

Earlier in the week the white bass and walleyes were providing some activity at the inlet of Sutherland Reservoir and along the western shoreline of the reservoir. I think cooler temperatures forecast for most of this week will help fishing to pick up again. Catfish are biting in the southern portion of the reservoir.