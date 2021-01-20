Rick's Picks, Jan. 20

Mother Nature is doing her “on-again-off-again” winter thing again. The warmer temperatures caused loss of surface ice on most of the waters in the region. I watched Lake Maloney break up last weekend with the warmer temperatures and the wind. For icefishing, the best thing that can happen now is that all surface ice will disappear and refreeze again. I think this will happen. Some of the data I’ve seen indicates February may have enough cold weather to get sufficient ice on area lakes to allow some more ice fishing.
Nebraska’s river anterless deer season has been extended to the end of January. If you would still like to put some venison in the freezer, you have about a week and a half to do so. Good luck.
Some goose hunters in the region have had better luck in the last week. A few more birds have moved into the area and are feeding in the fields. The light goose season opens up this Saturday. I’ve also talked with some duck hunters who have been on Sutherland Reservoir recently. They have had some decent shooting when the wind wasn’t howling and creating very dangerous wave action. Waterfowling can be a treacherous sport at times. Be careful.
I have been studying some of the waterfowl maps that are on the internet. There are a couple websites plotting birds that have GPS trackers on them. There is good news and bad news in what I’ve found. The good news is that you can see, almost in real-time where the birds are. The bad news is that many birds have overflown us and are in the southern parts of the flyway. Another thing I noted was that many of the GPS tracks went well to our east. Enjoy the waterfowl hunting while you can.
The fall turkey season runs until the end of the month. There are plenty of turkeys out there! You still have time to get out and enjoy a hunt with friends and family. Keep in mind that grouse, pheasant, quail and squirrel seasons also run until the end of January.
Permits are already on sale for Nebraska’s spring turkey season. Archers can start hunting March 25. A special youth shotgun season opens April 10 and the general spring shotgun season opens April 17. All seasons end May 31. Permits are now available online or at Nebraska Game and Parks district offices. Youth permits are $8, resident permits are $30 and non-resident permits are $128.
Where is all the ammo? It is a question that comes up whenever you get more than two shooters together. Well, a lot of the problem can be blamed on COVID-19. I talked with a Winchester representative recently and he was telling me that much of their manufacturing been slowed by the coronavirus. The company normally runs two shifts a day, but workers out and quarantining have reduced the manufacturing capacity to one shift per day. Then you compound the problem when you get ammo to the loading docks and there are no trucks to take it to waiting customers. Truckers have been allocated elsewhere, like carrying COVID-19 vaccine, or are unavailable because they have contracted COVID. It is a huge supply chain issue. Hopefully you have enough ammo to get you through your hunting seasons because I don’t see the supply line getting any better in the near term.