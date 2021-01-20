Rick's Picks, Jan. 20

Where is all the ammo? It is a question that comes up whenever you get more than two shooters together. Well, a lot of the problem can be blamed on COVID-19. I talked with a Winchester representative recently and he was telling me that much of their manufacturing been slowed by the coronavirus. The company normally runs two shifts a day, but workers out and quarantining have reduced the manufacturing capacity to one shift per day. Then you compound the problem when you get ammo to the loading docks and there are no trucks to take it to waiting customers. Truckers have been allocated elsewhere, like carrying COVID-19 vaccine, or are unavailable because they have contracted COVID. It is a huge supply chain issue. Hopefully you have enough ammo to get you through your hunting seasons because I don’t see the supply line getting any better in the near term.