Rick's Picks, Jan. 27

Nebraska’s antlerless deer season has a few more days to go. This season was extended to the end of the month because of landowner damage complaints and deer harvest data indicating that not enough does had been harvested. The 2020-21 deer season will be in the books by the end of the month. It will take about a month or so for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to get the final numbers crunched and get out a report on how the deer harvest went. I’ll keep you posted.
Our recent snows have made the landscape look beautiful, but it has created some dangerous situations as well. Many of the area ponds and lakes had a layer of skim ice on them when the snow began to fall. Snow settled on the ice and now looks like a solid surface in many places. Don’t trust it!
The ice wasn’t thick enough to be safe to walk on before the snow and probably isn’t now. A little ice build up may have taken place due to the colder temperatures, by snow on the surface actually act as a layer of insulation and can keep additional ice from forming. Let’s hope that the forecasted warmer temperatures melts our snow and ice and then colder temps come back and make solid ice for some hard water angling.
Some of the goose hunters have had a bit of luck since last week. Some more birds have moved into the area. I’ve also talked with a couple duck hunters who were on Sutherland Reservoir this week. They had some excellent shooting.
The fall turkey season runs until the end of the month. The fresh snow cover makes tracking a lot easier. There are plenty of turkeys out there, especially southeast of town in the canyons. You have a few days left to get and enjoy a hunt with friends and family.
The snow covers has got me excited to do some rabbit hunting. Trailing a rabbit and then getting a quick shot as it explodes from cover is an exciting way to hunt. Take someone new who wants to get into hunting with you over the weekend and have a great time.
I have some report of goose hunters having better luck, particularly west and northwest of town. The snowfall has covered some of their regular food sources and birds are concentrating in areas which provide food.
The “2021 NGPC Fishing Forecast” is out now. This is a great resource for anglers. You can find it online now at outdoornebraska.gov or pick up a hard copy at the NGPC office on State Farm Road in the near future. These guides should be out in the next week or so. I like to carry a hard copy of this booklet in my tackle boxes as a quick reference guide.
Have a great and safe weekend outdoors.