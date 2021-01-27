Rick's Picks, Jan. 27

Nebraska’s antlerless deer season has a few more days to go. This season was extended to the end of the month because of landowner damage complaints and deer harvest data indicating that not enough does had been harvested. The 2020-21 deer season will be in the books by the end of the month. It will take about a month or so for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to get the final numbers crunched and get out a report on how the deer harvest went. I’ll keep you posted.

Our recent snows have made the landscape look beautiful, but it has created some dangerous situations as well. Many of the area ponds and lakes had a layer of skim ice on them when the snow began to fall. Snow settled on the ice and now looks like a solid surface in many places. Don’t trust it!

The ice wasn’t thick enough to be safe to walk on before the snow and probably isn’t now. A little ice build up may have taken place due to the colder temperatures, by snow on the surface actually act as a layer of insulation and can keep additional ice from forming. Let’s hope that the forecasted warmer temperatures melts our snow and ice and then colder temps come back and make solid ice for some hard water angling.