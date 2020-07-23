Something that has been a buzz this week in our part of the state has been the new state-record wiper that was caught recently at Lake McConaughy.
Colorado angler, Tou Kong Yang, of Westminster, caught the record breaker while fishing off the rocks near the dam. Tou Kong Yang hauled in the 21-pound, 9 ounce fish that measured 36-inches long.
Typically, the best time to catch wipers from shore at Big Mac is in the spring. Wipers will move up into the shallows as the water warms up. This wiper bite normally lasts a few weeks, but you can catch these fish from shore all year long, as Tou Kong Yang proved.
Fishing for wipers from shore is like surf casting in the ocean. You need heavier gear than you probably use because they are strong fish! They are predators that strike by sight, so you can use big minnows, spinners, soft plastics or crankbaits. If you have never caught a wiper, you will have an awakening. It may be the most fun and biggest fight you will get from shore, with the exception of maybe flathead catfish.
Wipers are schooling fish, so when you hook into one, more are around. Knowing where to look will give you a better chance to catch a fish. At Lake McConaughy, I like to fish at the corners of the dam where the wind can push food sources up in the corners. Baitfish come in after any bits of food in the water and wiper will often follow the baitfish. Get a lure in the water that looks like the baitfish and hang on!
Weather is a factor. At Big Mac, you need a wind that is coming into the shore where you are fishing. A wind coming out of the west for the dam fishing scenario above is textbook. It doesn’t need to be a gale force wind, but enough wind to put a little chop on the water and create a surface current that pushes the food source to shore.
Try a spot for 20 to 30 minutes. If you don’t catch anything, move to a new spot. Try to figure out what is below the surface. You may not need to move very far, maybe just 40 to 50 yards down the shoreline to where a rocky point extends out from the bank under the surface. If you can figure out the depth where the wiper are cruising, use a slip-bobber and put the bait right above that level.
A day trip from North Platte has several possibilities. Harlan County Reservoir may have the best wiper population in the state. Other waters to try are Elwood Reservoir, Swanson Reservoir, Johnson Lake and Red Willow Reservoir. Even Lake Maloney has a few wipers, but I always have a tough time patterning and getting on to them.
Skeet shoot
Mark your calendar for August 1. The Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club will host a skeet shooting competition at their range at Lake Maloney. You can shoot as registered or non-registered shooter. It will be a 50 target event for all gauges. Cost is $16 per round.
Call Rick Hoffman at 308-520-0660 for more information. I’ll have more about this event in my Sunday column. Have a great weekend.
— Rick Windham
