Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... FOG IS REDUCING VISIBILITY BELOW ONE-HALF MILE IN SPOTS ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER VALLEY AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA THIS MORNING. SLOW DOWN, ALLOW EXTRA SPACE AHEAD OF YOU, AND BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. MOST OF THE FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE BY 8 AM CDT.