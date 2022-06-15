Rick's Picks, June 15

Happy Father’s Day — a couple of days early.

Earlier this week, it was 108 degrees. Those kinds of temperatures are hard on anglers and tend to slow fishing action. The bright sunlight that came with the high temperatures this week made it a little tough to fish, especially for walleye.

Walleye anglers know that these fish spawn in shallow water near shore in spring and then move off to deeper water. They also go deep in hot weather. It is time to change your walleye tactics to catch more fish. A good place to begin looking is anywhere you can find vegetation in flowing water or near drop offs. If your schedule only allows you to fish during the day, stay near the drop-offs. Use your sonar if you can to see at what depth the fish are holding and concentrate your presentations in that zone.

Veteran walleye anglers know that these fish will move shallow in the evening. If you happen to be fishing on Lake Maloney, start moving to more shallow waters when you see the yard lights around the lake begin to come on. This is the ‘bewitching hour’ when walleye begin moving from the depths into shallower water.

One of my fishing tactics for Lake Maloney is to quietly move into the channel between the western shoreline and Duck Island. As it gets darker, I move closer to light sources. Lights attract bugs, and bugs occasionally fall into the water. All sorts of fish hang out in these spots to grab a bug when it can. Factor in the dense weeds along the shoreline in this area and you can find fish. I’ve caught walleye here at dusk in a foot of water!

An exciting way to catch these shallow walleye is to toss weedless topwater baits. I will twitch and jerk these baits to entice a bite. If the walleye seem to be sluggish, I’ll switch to live bait rigged below a slip bobber.

An added bonus is that fish in deeper water are usually a bit more aggressive during the day, so if you’re limited to fishing while the sun is up, try staying out deep.

If you can stay out late, do it. Walleye do not all move at the same time in the evening. Fish the 9 p.m. to midnight shift and be your best bet to catch your limit and maybe a trophy walleye!

Some feed along banks and over reef tops in summer, but most lie farther offshore.

Tracking down walleye is the hardest part of hot weather fishing. You need to approach this type of fishing very methodically, and fish every spot until you find where the fish are holding.

One more tactic: On warm moonlit night, trolling shallow running crankbaits over flats can be productive. Use black or dark solid colored crankbaits. Color is not quite as important at night as in the day. At night, fish only see the bait in silhouette and darker colors will show up better in contrast. Start slow and gradually increase your trolling speed.

Jim Conley Shoot

The 10th annual Jim Conley Shoot is Friday through Sunday at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club at Lake Maloney. This is a registered National Skeet Shooting Association event. Total fees are $47. Shooting begins at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Contact Tom Englehart at 308-520-7391 for all the details.

— Rick Windham