Rick's Picks, June 8

Let’s take a look at fishing around the region:

I have reports that wiper fishing is picking up at Elwood Reservoir. Minnows seem to be working best and run them deep. Most of the wipers are being caught in the southern arms of the lake in 15 to 20 feet of water. You really need a good boat with a sonar to fish this lake.

Red Willow Reservoir crappies are getting more active. Most of the crappies are still being found and caught in the northern arms of the lake in 10 to 15 feet of water around flooded trees. Minnows under slip bobbers are working well. Slow sinking doll flies are catching lots of crappie. Smallmouth bass action along the southern shoreline and the face of the dam is getting interesting. Wiper action is also picking up in Red Willow.

To our north, Merritt Reservoir is seeing largemouth bass and northern pike fishing picking up. Bass are holding in 8 to 10 feet of water earlier in the day and move shallow in the late afternoon. The pike have moved into the weeds. If you have a big spinnerbait, cast it along the weed lines and hang on. Northern pike are being caught in the main body of the lake as well along the western shores at Merritt Reservoir. Catfishing is picking up, particularly in the Snake River arm. Live bait suspended via a slip sinker set up is a great technique at this time. Walleye are also active along the weed beds. Valentine Refuge lakes are producing largemouth bass, perch and northern pike. Spinnerbaits are working very well.

Closer to home, don’t overlook our local interstate lakes. There is lots of action to be had in these bodies of water. These lakes are a smorgasbord for anglers. The water is generally clear, so use lures with a lot of “flash” and motion. These lakes are also full of hungry panfish, like bluegill. These are great for kid fishing.

Lake Maloney was hit hard over the Memorial Day weekend and a lot of walleye were caught. I think the lake may still be recovering from the onslaught. Live baits will probably be the way to go this weekend. Fish deep and fish slow. Catfish are taking cut baits in the bays on the west side of the lake. Catfish are biting on crawfish tails and pieces of hot dogs in the inlet canal.

Sutherland Reservoir action is picking up. A few walleyes are showing up at the inlet. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows may be the best thing to try here. Bigger walleyes are being taken out in the main body of the lake on night crawlers and minnows. Two of the hot spots are the bubbles and the flats near King Island.

Trout action is good at Lake Ogallala. Power Bait and salmon eggs are good baits. Trout are also being caught in the North Platte River and the NPPD canal down to the confluence of the Korty canal south of Paxton.

Big Mac anglers have been finding walleyes suspended out in 25 to 40 feet of water trolling crankbaits. There has been some walleye action out from Martin, No Name and Arthur Bays. Channel catfish are providing some action in the Otter Creek area on cut baits.

Shooting clinic

Ellie Shad grew up in North Platte and learned to shoot trap here. She loved it and followed that love in to Olympic competition, where she won gold medals.

Shad will be hosting a shotgunning clinic in conjunction with Mid-Plains Community College shooting sports program at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club at Lake Maloney on Saturday. Anyone 14 and older interested in learning how to shoot or wanting to improve their shooting is invited. The event if from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the cost is $15 per shooter. You can pre-register at shootingsports@mpcc.edu.

Enjoy the great outdoors this weekend!

— Rick Windham