Rick's Picks, March 11

Nebraska weather has provided another interesting week, particularly for fishing. Ice is off area waters and walleye anglers are already trolling and drifting. It is getting close to the spawning time of the year for walleye and they are staging to do exactly that.

Veteran walleye anglers know that inlets are high priority areas to fish. The male walleye is there, around rocky areas, in 10 feet of water or less. Drifting a minnow or a nightcrawler near them will probably get a strike. The bite will really turn on when the water temperatures get into the mid-40s range.

Walleye are coming out of their winter doldrums and will become more active where feeding is concerned. They will begin to feed more actively because they instinctively know that they need it for spawning. Often the areas where they stage for spawning is also where baitfish are located — no coincidence. In general, warmer water attracts baitfish and walleye follow the bait fish.

We have a few warm days now, but we’re in a period of seasonal change; sometimes daily weather changes. Cold fronts, like the one predicted for the weekend and windy days can change walleye patterns.