Rick's Picks, March 11

Nebraska weather has provided another interesting week, particularly for fishing. Ice is off area waters and walleye anglers are already trolling and drifting. It is getting close to the spawning time of the year for walleye and they are staging to do exactly that.
Veteran walleye anglers know that inlets are high priority areas to fish. The male walleye is there, around rocky areas, in 10 feet of water or less. Drifting a minnow or a nightcrawler near them will probably get a strike. The bite will really turn on when the water temperatures get into the mid-40s range.
Walleye are coming out of their winter doldrums and will become more active where feeding is concerned. They will begin to feed more actively because they instinctively know that they need it for spawning. Often the areas where they stage for spawning is also where baitfish are located — no coincidence. In general, warmer water attracts baitfish and walleye follow the bait fish.
We have a few warm days now, but we’re in a period of seasonal change; sometimes daily weather changes. Cold fronts, like the one predicted for the weekend and windy days can change walleye patterns.
Walleyes take advantage of the wind by moving to the windward side and on to rocky-rubble habitat. They move there because baitfish are pushed up against the windward shorelines and are even more vulnerable.
During calm days, walleye will relent and hold near any larger structure they can find in their environment. That could mean large rocks, down timber in the water, bridge pilings, docks, etc. When the wind comes up you get a “walleye chop” on the water. Wave action diminishes the amount of sunlight that penetrates the surface of the water. Walleye tend to move shallower with weather like this, so don’t hesitate to follow them.
Walleyes gravitate to areas where they can expend the least amount of energy to chase and catch food. Even better is when walleye can find spots where the food comes to them. That means inlets.
I’m a firm believer in live baits. It is hard to beat food sources made by God and that the fish are used to seeing. You can even say that fish are programmed to eat certain things. Drifting live baits along the bottom or suspended below a slip-bobber rig can be very effective.
I like using Lindy Rigs early in the spring. Soft, floating jig heads with a minnow can also be a good option. I think color really makes a difference with walleye and red is a great color to use in your presentations. A red hook or a small red bead inline on a spinner rig can get you more strikes.
Get your gear ready! The walleye bite will be on soon and you don’t want to miss out on the action!