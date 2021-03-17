Rick's Picks, March 17

It has been a semi-typical Nebraska spring weather week. We’ve had rain, the wind impacted everything outdoors and now the forecast says maybe rain by the end of the weekend. Yep — springtime in Nebraska! Another sign of spring is the number of pickups and SUVs I see pulling boats. That is not an accident. Open water is calling anglers.

The weather has also been conducive to bird migration. Literally thousands of birds, snow geese and sandhill cranes in particular, have settled into the Platte valleys.

Snow geese are using Sutherland Reservoir right now. The birds will raft up on the water at night and fly out to feed in surrounding fields during the day. There are some hunting opportunities here.

Fishing is slowly picking up in the area. I have reports of fishing in the inlets at Maloney and Sutherland producing some keepers. There is some fishing activity on the main body of Sutherland Reservoir now that you can get a boat out in the lake.

Nowhere in the valley has any consistent fishing success at the moment, but it will continue to get better. I also have some reports of walleye and sauger fishing picking up in the Tri-County Canal system. The best spots to fish right now are below the checks in the slack water. Small jigheads tipped with some type of curly tail lure or minnow is a good choice.