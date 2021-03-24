Rick's Picks, March 25

Cooler temperatures and multiple weather fronts moving through the region have slowed fishing activity, but it will rebound. We are in a typical Nebraska spring weather cycle. Do not despair, fellow anglers.
Once again, Mother Nature has tossed us a curve — a couple days of cooler temperatures and rain. How do you deal with it, either fishing or hunting? How do you need to adjust your tactics?
First of all, stay tuned into the weather. Start tracking weather fronts today if you plan to fish or hunt this weekend. You need to know the “big picture” so you can adapt to what Mother Nature gives you. Let’s focus on fishing first:
Paying attention to the weather conditions before and during your time on the water can increase the odds of bringing home more fish. Cold fronts may have a bigger impact on your fishing than any other weather condition. To deal with its effects, slow down your fishing, use smaller baits and use live baits when you can.
I’ve heard many good anglers and professional anglers say the fish will bury themselves in cover on days following a cold front, so you have to go after them. You need to cast right into the middle of the cover and literally bounce your lure off the head of the fish. I really like live bait and slip-bobber rigs for this type of fishing. You may need to stay with this technique for a day or two after the front moves through the area.
Now, what about a warm front? The weather reports say that temperatures will rise; clouds will move into the area, barometric pressures will start dropping and fish tend to begin feeding. Then a high pressure period moves through.
Under these conditions, fish will search a bit more for the food. Those areas of cover we were just talking about, fish the edges now. Crankbaits and spinnerbaits can get the attention of fish like bass and draw them out into more open water. If I’m going after walleye, I’ll go with a Lindy rig and live bait along these edges.
Let’s say you see clouds and rain coming. That is a good time to be out on the water. Anglers have known for millennia that the bite can turn on just before a storm. Keep an eye on the sky though, if lightning comes with the storm, get off the water. The fish are not worth a lightning strike.
During these pre-storm periods, use lures that allow you to cover a lot of area quickly. The more fish you can get your lure in front of, the more likely you are to get a strike. Cast and move, cast and move is the way to catch more fish.
Now, let’s talk about turkey hunting in less than optimal conditions. Rain and wind will tend to keep turkeys near their roosts. You just need to work your way close and wait it out. The birds will move, but not go out and follow their daily patterns.
Don’t give up if it rains. I was sitting out quite a rainstorm once in my blind when I saw turkeys moving toward me. They we coming toward me fast, right through the rain, but not making much noise. As I studied the situation I noticed that the turkeys were feeding ravenously on insects they were moving about due to the downpour. It was a good lesson to learn.