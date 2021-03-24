Rick's Picks, March 25

Now, what about a warm front? The weather reports say that temperatures will rise; clouds will move into the area, barometric pressures will start dropping and fish tend to begin feeding. Then a high pressure period moves through.

Under these conditions, fish will search a bit more for the food. Those areas of cover we were just talking about, fish the edges now. Crankbaits and spinnerbaits can get the attention of fish like bass and draw them out into more open water. If I’m going after walleye, I’ll go with a Lindy rig and live bait along these edges.

Let’s say you see clouds and rain coming. That is a good time to be out on the water. Anglers have known for millennia that the bite can turn on just before a storm. Keep an eye on the sky though, if lightning comes with the storm, get off the water. The fish are not worth a lightning strike.

During these pre-storm periods, use lures that allow you to cover a lot of area quickly. The more fish you can get your lure in front of, the more likely you are to get a strike. Cast and move, cast and move is the way to catch more fish.