Rick's Picks, May 19

Rick’s Picks
I’ve had several questions this week about how to fish in the rain and when you’re wet. The answer is: The same way you fish any other time. The fish are already wet — they don’t care.
The one tactic you can employ is concentrate on areas where water flows into the body of water your fishing. Flowing water generally brings food sources with it and fish will congregate in these areas to feed.
That being said, Lake Maloney has had some sporadic fishing action at the inlet this week. Walleye and catfish are the main species being caught. Live baits are doing the best for the walleye. Cut baits and chicken liver are catching the majority of the catfish. Out in the main lake, walleye are being caught on the flats. One of the hot spots for walleye has been between Scout and Goose islands. Jigs tipped with live bait are catching some bigger walleye.
Sutherland Reservoir action is still slow. A few smaller walleye are being taken in the inlet. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows are probably the best baits to offer at this time. Out by the bubbles, anglers are finding a few walleye and drifting on the flats near the golf course with night crawlers and minnows.
Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake may be the best spots to catch some trout. Power Bait and salmon eggs may be the best baits. Some nice trout are also being taken in the canal from Keystone to the confluence of the Keystone and Korty canals south of Paxton.
Big Mac has seen a little walleye and wiper action is in Martin Bay, but it has been very sporadic. Some walleye are being caught in the main body of the lake by deep trolling crankbaits in 15 to 20 feet of water. Channel catfish are providing some action in the Otter Creek area on cut baits.
Red Willow Reservoir has seen some nice walleye and crappie action this week. Walleye are suspending in the main lake in 15 to 25 feet of water. Most of the crappie are being taken in the arms of the lake in 10 to 15 feet of water. Minnows and slip bobbers are a good technique right now. Small doll flies with a slow drop rate are catching both walleye and crappie. There has also been some decent smallmouth bass action along the drop-offs on the southern shoreline.
Up at Merritt Reservoir, largemouth bass fishing is picking up. Water temperatures are cool, but going up and that generally triggers a better bite. Look for these fish in 12 to 15 foot of water earlier in the day and 3 to 5 feet of water in the afternoons along northern shorelines. A few walleye are being found near structure in deeper water. The main lake and the Snake River arm are good places to look for walleye. Minnows are good right now, but I’d take some leeches along, too. Catfishing is still a bit slow.
According to the solunar tables for fishing this weekend, peak times will be late, between 9 and 11 p.m. and again from about 4 a.m. Minor fishing periods will be 5 to 7 p.m.