Rick's Picks, May 19

I’ve had several questions this week about how to fish in the rain and when you’re wet. The answer is: The same way you fish any other time. The fish are already wet — they don’t care.

The one tactic you can employ is concentrate on areas where water flows into the body of water your fishing. Flowing water generally brings food sources with it and fish will congregate in these areas to feed.

That being said, Lake Maloney has had some sporadic fishing action at the inlet this week. Walleye and catfish are the main species being caught. Live baits are doing the best for the walleye. Cut baits and chicken liver are catching the majority of the catfish. Out in the main lake, walleye are being caught on the flats. One of the hot spots for walleye has been between Scout and Goose islands. Jigs tipped with live bait are catching some bigger walleye.

Sutherland Reservoir action is still slow. A few smaller walleye are being taken in the inlet. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows are probably the best baits to offer at this time. Out by the bubbles, anglers are finding a few walleye and drifting on the flats near the golf course with night crawlers and minnows.