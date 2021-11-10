Rick's Picks, Nov. 10

Don’t forget that we have a turkey season open as well. Thanksgiving is coming. Hunting turkeys in the fall was the traditional way it was done. That is actually why turkey is traditionally served for the Thanksgiving meal. The Pilgrims learned about turkeys when they got to North America. Birds were plentiful in the fall, so they were an obvious food source. Spring turkey seasons are a relatively new thing in the hunting world. Good luck if you are turkey hunting this weekend.

Just my opinion, but I would really like to see a fall rifle season for turkeys someday. I had never hunted a turkey with a shotgun until I got to Nebraska. Many other states allow this and during our firearms deer season and I see no valid reason why rifle hunting cannot be extended to turkey hunters. Turkey hunters can hunt through the deer season and they are required to wear the same amount of hunter orange as deer hunters. Everything is even from a safety standpoint. So why do we potentially create an “unsafe” condition by requiring a hunter to haul a rifle and a shotgun up into a tree stand? Think about it.