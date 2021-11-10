Rick's Picks, Nov. 10

Thank a veteran today!
Deer hunters: Are you ready for the firearms season? The season starts Saturday. That’s only three days away! Nebraska’s firearm deer season opens Saturday and runs until sundown Nov. 21. You have very little time left to make sure you have your permit and permission if you are hunting on private ground, make sure you know where you are going (there should be no excuse for that and you should have been out there scouting) and make sure you have all your gear ready to go. I can’t tell you how many deer camps I’ve been in over the years where someone realized at the last minute that they forgot their ammunition.
I checked the moon phase calendar for the opening weekend and it shows that the morning peak feeding and movement times will be around 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The evening peak periods will be too late for shooting. The minor feeding periods will be from roughly 2:45 to 4 p.m. Most importantly, make sure you are absolutely certain of your target before you pull the trigger. Remember, deer check stations will be in operation again this season. Good luck and make it a safe deer hunting season.
Waterfowlers are ready to go. Cooler weather moving in this week has hunters watching the skies for new birds into the area. I’ve noticed that a few more waterfowl are moving up and down the rivers. Some birds have begun using Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir their evening roosts.
Don’t forget that we have a turkey season open as well. Thanksgiving is coming. Hunting turkeys in the fall was the traditional way it was done. That is actually why turkey is traditionally served for the Thanksgiving meal. The Pilgrims learned about turkeys when they got to North America. Birds were plentiful in the fall, so they were an obvious food source. Spring turkey seasons are a relatively new thing in the hunting world. Good luck if you are turkey hunting this weekend.
Just my opinion, but I would really like to see a fall rifle season for turkeys someday. I had never hunted a turkey with a shotgun until I got to Nebraska. Many other states allow this and during our firearms deer season and I see no valid reason why rifle hunting cannot be extended to turkey hunters. Turkey hunters can hunt through the deer season and they are required to wear the same amount of hunter orange as deer hunters. Everything is even from a safety standpoint. So why do we potentially create an “unsafe” condition by requiring a hunter to haul a rifle and a shotgun up into a tree stand? Think about it.
No water is flowing into the Nebraska Public Power District supply canal at Keystone, yet — but it may not be too much longer. There may be water in the canal by the end of next week. It will take a few days for the water to get down to Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney. Although water will be flowing in the canal, I’d wait a week or so after it gets going before trying to do any trout fishing there. The canal needs to get re-populated with trout coming out of Lake Ogallala.
I did hear some reports earlier this week of some crappie activity turning on in Midway and Gallagher Canyon reservoirs, but our cooler weather the last few days may put this off. If you do try to go fishing this weekend, fish shallow bays and flats where the water is the warmest.
Have a safe and great weekend in the outdoors.