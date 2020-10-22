Rick's Picks, Oct. 22

Cold weather cools the water and that shifts the fish’s metabolism into its winter feeding mode. As temperatures drop you can capitalize on this by trolling or retrieving slower and using bigger baits. Fish tend to be much more aggressive in the fall because they sense leaner times ahead. Tossing bigger jigs or trolling bigger crankbaits can be very productive!

Water levels in Lake McConaughy are staying steady at about 64% of full. Very little water is flowing from Big Mac into Lake Ogallala and only 700 cubic feet per second or so of water is being released to the North Platte River. No water is going into the Nebraska Public Power District Canal at Keystone. Anglers are having some luck catching trout from the banks with Power Bait. There are also a few trout being caught below the rock weirs on the North Platte River using spinners and live bait. Concentrate on areas where you find moving water.

Sutherland Reservoir has very little water coming into the lake so inlet fishing has slowed way down. Walleye are being taken in the main lake on the flats near the golf course and at the bubble. Live baits on Lindy rigs seem to be the best way to hook up with these fish. Catfish are hitting on cut baits in the cooling pond.