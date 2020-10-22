Rick's Picks, Oct. 22

If you are looking for something different to do this weekend, try attending the Friends of NRA banquet Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. CT. The D&N is just south of the Interstate 80 exit 177 exchange and east of the Bill Summers auto dealership, if you are not familiar with the area.
Tickets are $30 per person if you buy early or $35 at the door. You can buy your early tickets online at friendsofnra.org. Celebrate a legacy of shooting sports traditions and championing the Second Amendment. Enjoy dinner, raffles, auctions, games and a chance to win exclusive NRA guns, gear, décor and collectables, all with friends and like-minded individuals. All firearms laws apply and must be transferred through a FFL dealer. The NRA Foundation is a non-political organization and a 501(c)(3) charity. Net proceeds from this event will benefit shooting sports programs in the area. You do not have to be an NRA member to attend. I hope to see you there.
Fishing around the region has been active, but colder weather forecast for the weekend may slow some things down. We even have snow forecast for the weekend. This may not be all bad if you like fishing for walleye. Some of the very best fall walleye fishing can happen when conditions are less than perfect. It is known that a long cold day on the water can produce some good walleye fishing. Wind and cloudy days are good walleye fishing day, warm weather or cold weather. Why not take advantage of it this weekend? When the conditions get cold and windy, put your rods in holders and concentrate on boat control. Troll with big crankbaits or rig heavy bottom bouncers.
Cold weather cools the water and that shifts the fish’s metabolism into its winter feeding mode. As temperatures drop you can capitalize on this by trolling or retrieving slower and using bigger baits. Fish tend to be much more aggressive in the fall because they sense leaner times ahead. Tossing bigger jigs or trolling bigger crankbaits can be very productive!
Water levels in Lake McConaughy are staying steady at about 64% of full. Very little water is flowing from Big Mac into Lake Ogallala and only 700 cubic feet per second or so of water is being released to the North Platte River. No water is going into the Nebraska Public Power District Canal at Keystone. Anglers are having some luck catching trout from the banks with Power Bait. There are also a few trout being caught below the rock weirs on the North Platte River using spinners and live bait. Concentrate on areas where you find moving water.
Sutherland Reservoir has very little water coming into the lake so inlet fishing has slowed way down. Walleye are being taken in the main lake on the flats near the golf course and at the bubble. Live baits on Lindy rigs seem to be the best way to hook up with these fish. Catfish are hitting on cut baits in the cooling pond.
There is very little activity at the Lake Maloney inlet. Almost all the fish caught there recently have been in the evening. The rest of the lake seems to be in the doldrums, too. A few walleye are being caught in the deeper channels of the lake on live baits.
Harvest is still ongoing and archery hunters are reporting seeing more deer. The number of deer seen will keep going up as more crops are harvested and deer loose their standing cover.
Turkey hunters are busy. There are lots of fall flocks moving about, so your chances for success are still good! There seems to be lots of poults, the young of the year, in these flocks. I was reading an article about getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner with COVID-19 protocols. One of the recommendations is to use a smaller turkey since you are liable to have fewer guests at the table. It appears Mother Nature has provided us with the correct option.
Good luck with you outdoor adventures.
