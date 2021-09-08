Rick's Picks, Sept. 8

You may want to consider switching into your fall fishing mode. Fish instinctively know that winter and leaner times are coming. They feed more heavily to put on some extra weight and have a reserve for the leaner times. I wish that was my excuse. Here is what’s happening on the fishing scene around our region:

Walleye anglers are finding most of the action at Lake Maloney is in the main lake and on the flats between the islands. No reports of any trophy fish being caught, but the action has been reasonably consistent. Slow trolling/drifting minnows and night crawlers in the main lake seems to be the best technique at the moment. Rig live baits on a slip bobber for fishing the flats between the island and western bays.

Wiper and white bass activity is picking up a bit at the Lake Maloney inlet. Dusk hours have been the most productive. Minnows seem to be best bait at the inlet.

Sutherland Reservoir walleye fishing activity has remained slow this week. About the only area producing any fishing activity at the lake is around the Bubble using minnows and nightcrawlers. Catfishing has remained steady with cutbaits working best. The southeastern portion of the lake and the lower end of the cooling pond are providing the most catfishing action.