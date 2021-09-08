Rick's Picks, Sept. 8

You may want to consider switching into your fall fishing mode. Fish instinctively know that winter and leaner times are coming. They feed more heavily to put on some extra weight and have a reserve for the leaner times. I wish that was my excuse. Here is what’s happening on the fishing scene around our region:
Walleye anglers are finding most of the action at Lake Maloney is in the main lake and on the flats between the islands. No reports of any trophy fish being caught, but the action has been reasonably consistent. Slow trolling/drifting minnows and night crawlers in the main lake seems to be the best technique at the moment. Rig live baits on a slip bobber for fishing the flats between the island and western bays.
Wiper and white bass activity is picking up a bit at the Lake Maloney inlet. Dusk hours have been the most productive. Minnows seem to be best bait at the inlet.
Sutherland Reservoir walleye fishing activity has remained slow this week. About the only area producing any fishing activity at the lake is around the Bubble using minnows and nightcrawlers. Catfishing has remained steady with cutbaits working best. The southeastern portion of the lake and the lower end of the cooling pond are providing the most catfishing action.
Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala is about the same as last week — slow in the main lake, a bit better in the lower end and the canal. Power Bait is a good choice in the lake and canal. Small spinnerbaits are catching trout in the North Platte River.
Heads up: If you like fishing the Nebraska Public Power District Canal, don’t overlook a chance to do so. The canal will be drained toward the end of the month as part of a federally required inspection and maintenance cycle.
Fishing activity at Big Mac seems to be best in the upper end of the lake. The best fishing seems to be in a triangle formed by connecting Lake View, Lemoyne and Cedar Vue. Look for the walleye above and in flooded vegetation. Big Mac is nearing the 50% full mark.
Nebraska’s dove season is here! Conditions seem to be right for good hunting, but I have heard many success stories or seen many doves. Don’t wait too long. As you know, it would only take a couple nights of temperatures dipping into the 40s or lower to cause the birds to start their southern migration. Get out there and experience some great shooting opportunities.
Here are some interesting facts about outdoor recreation in Nebraska and outdoor enthusiasts. The survey was conducted by Southwick and Associates. Southwick and Associates does market research for outdoor retailers.
» Outdoor recreation sustains more than 49,000 jobs in Nebraska.
» Nebraska residents are more likely to fish, hunt or go tubing behind a boat than the average American.
» Nebraska outdoor recreation generates $1.6 billion in wages and salaries.