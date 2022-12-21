Rick's Picks: The cold brings snow, ice fishing opportunities

There has been cold enough weather to build some ice on area waters. I’m sure there are a lot of dedicated hardwater anglers wanting to take advantage of it. I see some anglers out on Lake Maloney already.

If you are going out on the ice for the first time on any body of water keep checking the thickness of the ice. And if we get more snow, remember that a blanket of snow makes everything look clean and pristine, but it can also hide some dangers.

You can often see and tell where weak spots may be, but those areas are now covered with snow. You may not realize you are walking on weak bad ice until you hear the “crack." Just be careful out there.

There will be some good ice fishing action in the region.

Ice anglers going out on Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir need to think about the fact that lake levels were down when the initial ice formed.

Water has been coming down the canal and refilling the reservoirs and that causes the surface ice to float as more water comes into the lake. The ice cap will break away from its original attachments along the shore as the lake level rises.

There may be some open water along the edges, or it can be iced over but thinner and weaker.

The ice cap with shift and move until it refreezes to the shoreline, and that can create pressure ridges out on the ice where cracks form, and ice buckles and builds up on the surface. I have seen evidence of this at Lake Maloney.

Stay clear of these areas until the ice has had a chance to freeze over and become solid again.

If you are looking for a place to do some hardwater angling, don’t forget about our interstate lakes. Pick up a copy of "Fishing Across Nebraska — A Guide to Public Fishing Lake in the I-80 Corridor." Our Interstate lakes are a fantastic resource for ice fishing.

I like to carry a hardcopy of this booklet with my ice fishing gear as a quick reference guide.

For those of you that like snow goose hunting, the seasons begin soon. White-fronted goose season will start up again Jan. 25 and runs until Feb. 9. The daily bag limit is two birds, and the possession limit is six birds.

Light goose conservation order statewide season reopens Jan. 25 and runs until Feb. 9. The daily bag limit is 50 birds, and there is no possession limit. The light goose conservation order has three zones:

East zone: Feb. 10 to April 15.

Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 10 to April 5.

West zone: Feb. 10 to April 5.

Pick up a copy of "Small Game and Waterfowl Guide" at any Nebraska Game and Parks office or vendor that carries Nebraska Game and Parks Commission literature.

For decades biologists have worried about starvation or the catastrophic event of something like avian cholera or bird flu killing millions of birds. That may be happening.

I got word last week from a waterfowl biologist in South Dakota that thousands of snow geese are dead or dying. The suspected cause is bird flu. I also have reports indicating the same thing in Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa and Arkansas. Time will tell how all this plays out.