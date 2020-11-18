Rick's Picks

Firearm deer hunters appear to be having a successful season so far. A lot of deer have been harvested in the region and, judging from the deer I’ve seen in the back of pickups and pictures I’ve received, there have been some nice bucks taken. Remember, the season wraps up at sundown Sunday evening.
I did check the moon phase calendar for this weekend and it shows that a moderate feeding and movement period is predicted to be right at dawn and in the early afternoon — good times to be in your blind. Good luck and make it a safe deer hunting season.
Waterfowlers are reporting perhaps a few more new birds in the region. We still need colder weather in the northern prairies to push more birds our way. Waterfowl surveys show that the bulk of ducks and geese are still in Canada. This week’s temperatures probably won’t bring any more birds south. Waterfowlers will have to wait a bit longer.
It does look like a few more ducks and geese are using Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir for their evening roosts. I’ve seen Canada geese feeding in harvested corn fields southeast of town and east from Brady to Cozad.
Remember turkey season is still open. Bag a big tom for your Thanksgiving dinner! Actually, a couple of young jakes or hens would work just as well. A fall turkey permit allows you to take two birds of either sex. With some of the COVID-19 protocols and the request to have fewer guests for Thanksgiving dinner, a young jake or two would probably be better than one big bird.
Lake Maloney inlet fishing has been slow recently. Inflows are running about 350 cubic feet per second, which is a bit lower than average. Warmer temperatures forecast for the next couple of days may help fishing pick up temporarily, but the weather looks to cool off again for the weekend. We’ll see. Current fishing activity has a few more fish being taken in the main lake. Some wiper have been working the surface below the outlet at dusk in the canal.
Sutherland Reservoir inlet inflows are good, but fishing remains slow. Lake levels are holding about where they were last week. Not much fishing activity on the main lake, but waterfowlers are getting out on the water. Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers in the cooling pond.
Lake Ogallala anglers are catching some of the smaller/stocker trout fishing along the banks. These are the trout that were stocked early last month. Some water is going through the canal gates into the NPPD Canal and flowing toward Paxton. There are some trout being caught in this stretch of the canal.
At Lake McConaughy, I have reports of some walleye moving in along the face of the dam in 3 to 5 feet of water from dusk to dawn. Anglers are having a bit of success trolling larger crankbaits. A few anglers (very few are actually fishing this week) are finding walleye in the mid-channel areas of the upper reaches of the Big Lake in 20 to 30 feet of water. Draw a line across the lake from Lakeview to Lemoyne. The reports I’m getting says most of the walleye are being found west of this area.
And, this is about the time of year that walleye and sauger fishing begins to pick up in the Tri-County Canal system. I might try the double-check near Brady.
Have a great weekend outdoors.
— Rick Windham
