Rick's Picks

Lake Maloney inlet fishing has been slow recently. Inflows are running about 350 cubic feet per second, which is a bit lower than average. Warmer temperatures forecast for the next couple of days may help fishing pick up temporarily, but the weather looks to cool off again for the weekend. We’ll see. Current fishing activity has a few more fish being taken in the main lake. Some wiper have been working the surface below the outlet at dusk in the canal.

Sutherland Reservoir inlet inflows are good, but fishing remains slow. Lake levels are holding about where they were last week. Not much fishing activity on the main lake, but waterfowlers are getting out on the water. Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers in the cooling pond.

Lake Ogallala anglers are catching some of the smaller/stocker trout fishing along the banks. These are the trout that were stocked early last month. Some water is going through the canal gates into the NPPD Canal and flowing toward Paxton. There are some trout being caught in this stretch of the canal.