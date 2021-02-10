Stay warm in extreme temperatures

Winter is a great time of year to experience the outdoors from an entirely different perspective. There are so many beautiful parks and state recreation areas with trails that beg you to come see what they have to offer. But before you go, be sure you dress for the weather.

Layering is one of the best ways to keep warm when temperatures become extreme. Knowing how to dress and what fabrics to look for will keep you warm and dry, and will make outings more enjoyable.

Layering is about being versatile but effective and involves dressing in a number of lightweight items that can be put on or taken off as conditions or levels of activity change. Most layering involves three to four layers depending on what you plan to do outside.

The first layer should be a base of long underwear that wicks sweat away from skin. Fabrics should dry fast so you don’t get chilled. Cotton is not good as it takes too long to dry. Materials like polypropylene, silk or merino wool are great base layers for wicking and are fast drying. Running tights are ideal for comfort. Base layers should fit snug and include tops and bottoms. Base layers come in light to heavy weights for any activity and temperatures.