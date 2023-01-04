Tips for anglers on the ice

There is good ice almost everywhere right now, but ice anglers need to keep safety in mind while fishing the hard water. Ice fishing can be exciting and can provide a good day of entertainment, but it can also be very dangerous if people don’t take simple precautions and use common sense.

Wind can make ice form in the middle of a lake more slowly than at the edges, and once the lake does freeze over, that center ice may still be relatively thin. So always be sure to drill several test holes or use a spud bar to test ice thickness every 10 yards as you cross a body of water.

Here are a few general guidelines to use to lessen any chances for an icy dip or worse. Keep in mind it’s impossible to judge the strength of ice by its appearance, thickness, daily temperature or snow cover alone. Ice strength is dependent on all four factors, plus water depth under the ice, the size of the water and water chemistry, currents, and distribution of the load on the ice.

Always go with someone and keep a good distance apart as you walk out. If one of you goes in, the other can call for help and attempt a rescue if one of you is carrying rope or other survival gear like a throwable flotation device.

Wear ice cleats on your boots to avoid slipping and falling. There are several different styles to choose from.

Avoid lakes or areas of lakes that are known to have underground springs (warm water spots) until ice is thicker.

Stay well away from open-water areas or ice adjacent to running streams.

Don’t run on thin ice and don’t stand in large, concentrated groups.

Wear a personal flotation device.

Take 50 feet of rope with you in case of emergencies.

Tie two large nails or spikes to a length of cord and carry it around your neck or buy ice spikes. In the unlikely event you break through the ice, use the spikes as hand holds to help you climb out.

A good rule of thumb on ice thickness is that it takes a minimum of 3 to 4 inches of blue lake ice to support a single angler, and about 6 inches of ice will support a group of anglers. Slush ice is only about one-half as strong as clear lake ice, so anglers should double the minimum thickness requirements when encountering such conditions.

Ice weakens with age, and "honeycombed" or “black” ice should be considered unsafe. Stay away from objects that stick up through the ice such as muskrat lodges, trees and logs, which store heat from the sun and weaken the surrounding ice.

Cold weather protection

Care should be taken to dress warm enough to allow you to withstand the extremely cold temperatures that may be encountered on the ice. Dress properly with layers of warm clothes. An extra pair of gloves is always a good idea as they will usually get wet from pulling fish through the ice. Take warm liquids, such as coffee or hot chocolate, to help you keep warm. Alcohol is not considered a warm liquid and thins your blood, making you more susceptible to hypothermia.

Some ice-anglers take a windbreak or ice hut with them to help them keep warm. Using a small propane heater adds extra warmth and enables ice-anglers to enjoy more time on the hard water when the fish are hitting hard and heavy.

Hunting seasons

Be sure you know the season dates for whatever you are hunting this month as some seasons will be closing.

The antlerless-only season choice, late firearm, youth and landowner seasons all close Jan. 15. The late river antlerless season along with the antelope late doe/fawn season, the elk antlerless and elk late antlerless season will end Jan. 31 for those holding permits for these seasons.

Hunters must have their deer telechecked by 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season by calling the number on your deer permit or by going online at outdoornebraska.org.

The duck and coot seasons are closed in all zones except the High Plains in Zone 2 and Zone 3, which both end Jan. 25.

The white-fronted and light goose regular seasons reopens Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 9. The light goose conservation order season is Feb. 10 through April 5 in the Rainwater Basin and West zones and runs through April 15 in the East Zone. The conservation order season is the only season where electronic calls can be used. Hunters may use unplugged shotguns and there are no bag limits. Shooting hours for the conservation season are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Be sure to read the 2022-23 small game and waterfowl guide for additional regulations.

The Canada and dark goose seasons end Jan. 13 for the North Central Unit. The Niobrara and Platte River Units both end Feb. 9. Daily bag limits are five geese with a possession limit of 15. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

Small game seasons that end Jan. 31 include squirrel, grouse, pheasant, quail and partridge. The statewide crow season is open from Jan. 13 through March 14. This season has no bag or possession limits. The cottontail and jackrabbit season end Feb. 28.

Hunters wishing to bag two turkeys per permit will need to get into the field soon as the fall/winter season ends Jan. 31.

Turkey hunting in 2023

Hunters can begin purchasing their spring season permits beginning Jan. 9 and should become familiar with the changes before the season opens.

Spring season changes include:

Hunters now may purchase up to two spring permits instead of three.

A hunter may harvest no more than one turkey per calendar day during the spring season.

This year, 10,000 spring permits are available for sale to nonresident hunters, instead of an unlimited quantity, as in the past.

Starting with the spring season, all turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck.

Fall season changes:

The season is shortened to Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

All hunters are limited to one permit.

The bag limit for all hunters is lowered to one turkey.

The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 8 and the regular shotgun on April 15. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.

Visit Game and Parks’ new permitting site, gooutdoorsne.com, or a permitting office to purchase permits starting Jan. 9.

For more information on turkey hunting in Nebraska, visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildturkey.

Big game meetings

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public information meetings.

On Thursday, an in-person big game meeting will start at 5 p.m. in North Platte at Mid-Plains Community College-North Campus located at 1101 Halligan Drive, room 202-204.

On Jan. 11, a meeting will be in Oshkosh at the Oshkosh auditorium, 602 W. Second St. The in-person meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

The meetings will start with an open house with time to talk with wildlife biologists, conservation officers and staff. Biologists will make a presentation at 6 p.m. and discuss big-game harvest results and season structure. Then staff will take questions on topics such as big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases.