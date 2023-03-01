Warmer temperatures have returned this week, and most of the outdoor enthusiasts I know are relishing that! Warmer, spring-like temperatures have set the stage for several things out here on the prairie:

Return of the sandhill cranes.

Ice slowly coming off area waters.

Open water fishing beginning again.

Snow goose hunting.

Turkeys beginning their spring courting activities.

I saw my first cranes last Sunday afternoon. I don’t care what Punxsutawney Phil says … the return of the Sandhill cranes is the sure sign of spring for me!

I heard cranes flying over North Platte most of Tuesday afternoon. At the moment, an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 cranes are in Nebraska. The main concentration at the moment is in the Kearney to Grand Island area, but the birds will stretch as far west as Lake McConaughy.

Some 600,000-plus Sandhill cranes will pass through Nebraska in the next few weeks. An estimated 150,000 to 170,000 of those birds will settle into the region, mainly between North Platte and Hershey. It is an easy drive west of town to see and hear this wonder of nature. I’ll have more about the cranes in a future column.

The snow goose or Light Goose Conservation Order season is underway. Lots of snow geese are showing up in valley. I think snow geese are a little tougher to hunt than Canada geese because they are less predictable. You have to cover a lot of ground to hunt snow geese feeding in harvested field and that means you have to put in some work getting permission to hunt where you find the birds.

Warmer temperatures mean turkeys are beginning their spring mating season. I have seen a couple of toms strutting already. Winter flocks are breaking up and the toms will become very active.

Now for some fishing news from around the region:

Ice is coming off area waters and some open water fishing is beginning to take place. In my humble opinion, the ‘ice out” period is when you can catch the best tasting fish of the season. The water has been clean and undisturbed under the ice, so the fish have no ‘muddy’ taste to them, and the meat is firm. It is my favorite time to go after catfish!

Temperatures are forecast to be quite “spring-like” and warm for this weekend and into next week. Get out of the house and do some fishing, snow goose hunting or scout for your turkey hunt. Enjoy your time in the outdoors!