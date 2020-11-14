Windham: Firearms deer season opens this weekend

Locally, I have seen the Work Sharp tool at Ace Hardware and Menards. You can also order it online. Check out the company’s website at worksharptools.com.

Good question

I had another good question come in from a young hunter (17 years old) this week. He wanted to know if it was better to hunt deer in the morning or in the afternoon. As part of his explanation he divulged that he wasn’t the best early riser, so I think I know which answer he is hoping for.

It is true that dawn and dusk are high movement and activity periods for many species, deer certainly being one of the animals that tend to move at these times of the day. However, bucks can move at any time of the day or night, so being out there and being observant is what can make a successful hunt, or just wishing you had gotten a shot.

Bucks, particularly bucks vying for dominance in a particular area will generally spar and fight at night, or during the early part of the morning. After this extreme physical exertion, they rest. As soon as they are rested, they are up again and on the move looking for more does. This scenario can literally play out at any time of the day.