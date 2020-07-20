Windham: Not too early to think about deer season

Take a look at your calendar. We are in mid-July and that means deer season is getting closer. We are about 2½ months from the archery season and four months away from the firearms season. This fact dawned on me recently when a friend of mine stopped by and mentioned he had just bought a new bow and needed to get it tuned and ready for the bow season. I’m sure other archers are getting into the same “prep mode” now as well.
If you have thought about upgrading to a new rifle for the firearms deer season, now is the time. I am field testing a new rifle and that thought has crossed my mind. It is a relatively new rifle on the market, the CVA Cascade. The rifle I have is chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor.
Connecticut Valley Arms has been around since 1971. They are perhaps best known for their black powder rifles. I think I built my first CVA Kentucky percussion rifle kit around 1981 and used it to take my first muzzleloader deer. I still have that rifle. About a decade ago, CVA began making single shot centerfire rifles based on their in-line breech-loading black powder guns.
At the 2019 S.H.O.T. Show the company unveiled its first foray into the bolt action hunting rifle market. The Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show is an annual trade show where manufacturers introduce their newest products for the outdoor market. CVA made quite a splash! The rifle was called the Cascade. It was offered in .223, .243, 6.5 Creedmoor and 7mm-08. As is often the case, it can take a while for items introduced at S.H.O.T. to get to the market. Such was the case with the 6.5 Creedmoor CVA sent me.
When I opened the box I saw a nice looking rifle but, as the old saying goes, “Never judge a book by its cover.” I wanted to see all the rifle had to offer. It comes with a black synthetic stock with a pebble grain type finish on the areas you normally grip the rifle when shooting. I like the feel of it. The barrel and action are a flat black Cerakote ceramic finish. It also comes with:
» An adjustable stock.
» An adjustable Savage AccuTrigger.
» Top mounted thumb activated safety.
» A “cocked” indication at the base of the bolt indicating the rifle is ready to fire.
» Threaded muzzle with cap for adding accessories.
» 70-degree throw bolt handle so that is never interferes with whatever scope you put on the rifle.
» Extra sling stud on the forend for a bipod.
“Our goal in designing the CVA Cascade was simply to build the best bolt-action rifle we could in what we consider an ‘affordable class’ — a price point of $500 or less,” said Tony Smotherman, chief influencer for CVA (I love that title). “We wanted to equip the rifle with as many great features as we could, features that hunters and shooters would really appreciate and not expect to see on a rifle in the price range.”
I topped the rifle with a Simmons 3-by-9 mil-dot scope and tried to plan a day to get to the range. Between the weather and COVID-19 issues, that proved to be a bit difficult. I finally got a day I could get to the range, but it was quite windy. I set up my target at 50 yards because of the wind. I was afraid that it was going to really affect accuracy, but I had to get some rounds through the rifle and report back to CVA. There was a 17 to 20 mph sustained wind quartering in from behind me from right to left — with gusts to 30 mph. Both the target and I were getting buffeted around. I was worried that I couldn’t get two shots together on the target.
I had bore sighted the scope, but that only gets you close. My first two shots printed together at 11 o’clock — I mean they were touching one another — about 5 inches out from the bull’s-eye. This told me the scope mount and rings were tight and holding the scope in the same place for each shot. I fired three more shots, adjusted the scope after each shot and walked the bullets to the center of the target. The last five shots stacked inside the 1-inch-by-1-inch bull’s-eye. The wind was picking up so this was good for the day.
The owner’s manual said to clean the barrel after the first 10 shots, so I gave it a thorough swabbing and waited for another day at the range. Earlier this week, I got with one of my regular shooting partners, Russ Derickson of rural North Platte, and we went to the range that evening. I wanted to begin tuning the CVA rifle at 100 yards and Derickson wanted to test some loads he made for a .25-06.
It was a much better day to shoot. It wasn’t a perfect day on the range, but we weren’t shooting in gale force winds. I got the Cascade on the bench and fired five shots that printed in about a two-inch group. Not bad. I still had some crosswind to contend with and I haven’t touched the adjustable trigger yet. The rifle has real promise!
I asked Derickson if he wanted to take a few shots. When he was done I asked what he thought of the rifle and the 6.5 Creedmore as a cartridge.
“That a nice shooting rig,” Derickson said. “I don’t think CVA will have any trouble getting a market for this one. How much did you say it cost again?”
“Never before in my lifetime has a rifle cartridge obtained such support and notoriety as the 6.5 Creedmoor,” Derickson added. “You can’t pick up an outdoor hunting magazine these days without something being written about the 6.5 Creedmoor.”
This CVA Cascade passed my initial test. If you are thinking about a new rifle for the fall hunting seasons, now is the time to get serious. I’d give the CVA Cascade a good look. I think once these rifles really begin to show up, you’ll see a price of about $475 to $500. I think that is a fair price for what you get. Check it out.
