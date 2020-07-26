Windham: So, can bobbers really make a difference?

The idea for this column came from a question I got once while conducting a fishing seminar. I talked about the differences between bobbers and a guy in the audience asked, “You mean it really makes a difference in what type of bobber I use?”
You bet it does!
With the warmer temperatures we are having, sitting in the shade of a nice tree, with a line out and watching a bobber, seems like the thing to do. Here’s a little history on bobbers.
The use of fishing floats, or what became known as bobbers, is credited to the Norwegians back in the 1840s. I can’t help but think that someone long before that used something that would float with a fishing line, but this is what the bobber historians say. The Norwegians used glass egg-sized floats that they tied on their fishing lines above a hook and some bait.
As the use of fishing nets increased, the Norwegians made bigger floats to hold the nets up. As would be expected, many other Europeans began using glass floats. There were soon markings and what we might call trademarks today being used on the floats to identify the owners or the manufacturers of the floats.
Around 1910, Japan began making glass floats for their fishing industry. The Japanese experimented with many different sizes of floats to meet the needs of their fishing fleets, from as small as 2 inches in diameter up to huge 20-inch spheres.
With the Japanese floats, most were made from green glass recycled from sake bottles. Other colors like amber, blue, purple, yellow, orange and even clear floats were also produced. Red is the most prized color for a collector today because gold was used to produce that color. Original antique glass floats are quite rare and quite valuable as collectors items.
Cork and aluminum floats made their appearance in the market in the 1920s. It wasn’t long before they began to replace glass floats because of their more durable design, plus they could be made easily with ways to attach the nets to the float, rather than be “woven in” as was the practice with glass floats. After World War II, plastic floats virtually took over the market.
There is a book, titled “The Boys Book of Sports,” published in 1886, that has a description of a unique float in it. It was made like a Jumping Jack, and a figurine would dance when a fish took the bait and pulled on the line. In the chapter, “Odd Methods of Fishing”, there is a description of this Jumping Jack bobber:
“This little figure is fastened to a stick, which is secured in an upright position on a float made of a piece of board. Through a hole in the float, the fishing line is passed on and attaches to the figure. A separate line and the hook are fastened to the Jumping Jack as well. After the hook is baited, the float is placed on the surface of the water and the little man, standing upright, is left to wait in patience. When a fish take the bait, the Jumping Jack would throw up its arms and legs, as though dancing for joy at having caught a fish.”
I think everyone who has ever fished has used one of the big plastic round bobbers. Most often you see them are red and white, but red and yellow in another common color combination. They have one major drawback: There is so much resistance when a fish tries to pull one of these under that they will often drop the bait before the hook is set. If you want to set up a quick experiment to prove this theory, try pushing a beach ball under water in a swimming pool or at the lake. You’ll see what I mean.
A longer, thinner float, generically called a pencil bobber, has much less resistance when it is pulled underwater, so the fish is less likely to feel it. You will catch more fish! The next time you go fishing, for whatever species you go after, try a pencil bobber and see what you think.
Skeet shoot
The Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club will host a skeet shooting competition at their range at Lake Maloney from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1. You may shoot as registered or non-registered shooter. It will be a 50 target event for all gauges. Cost is $16 per round.
The competition will be handicapped by gauge:
» 12 and 20 gauge — no handicap.
» 28 gauge — add two targets.
» .410 — add four targets.
If you haven’t shot as a registered shooter in the last 20 years, you are eligible for a free Complimentary Limited Membership from the National Skeet Shooting Association.
Call Rick Hoffman at 308-520-0660 for more information.
Walleye tournament results
Results from the walleye tournament held at Lake McConaughy last week are as follows:
The catch was 137 walleye for the tournament with a combined weight of 465.21 pounds.
» Fifth place — Rick and Richard Waldron, 31.81 pounds.
» Fourth place — Jim Knaggs and Chris Colindres, 33.54 pounds.
» Third place — Adam Miller and Timothy Bartz, 34.86 pounds.
» Second place — Jeff Shilousky and Jeremy Palacz, 36.72 pounds.
» First place — Damon and Julie Allbee, 39.07 pounds.
