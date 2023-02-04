BRIDGEPORT — Two Sandhills Valley wrestlers won district titles Saturday at the NSAA Girls District 4 meet in Bridgeport. North Platte qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament in two weeks in Omaha. Lexington also earned a pair of titles.

Aubree Stutzman (100 pounds) and Saije Phelps (120) each won their weight class for Sandhills Valley Saturday.

Stutzman (39-2) pinned Naila Ford (3-2) of South Platte in 1 minute, 3 seconds in the quarterfinals and Avalina Stoner (16-7) of Mitchell in 1:07 in the semifinals. She then beat Joslyn Yarbrough (22-9) of Valentine 9-6 in the championship.

Phelps (28-7) pinned Brooklynn Brown (15-16) of North Platte in 58 seconds and Brooklyn Hoffman (17-13) of Chadron in 49 seconds to reach the championship. She then earned a technical fall 15-0 victory over Kyra Robbins (26-3) of Bridgeport.

North Platte qualified three wrestlers with Jaycee Hampton finishing second at 145 pounds, while Suubi Alexander at 125 and Zarah Blaesi at 130 each qualified with a third place finish.

Hampton (18-12) reached the championship match with a pin over Amelia Jacobsen (27-11) of Minden in the quarterfinals and a pin of Kayla Bobeldeyke (27-9) in the semifinals. She fell to Kenli Boeselager (22-1) of Chadron in the final.

Alexander (23-15) pinned Kali Mangelsen (28-13) of Norfolk in 4:52 in her third place match and Blaesi (18-9) pinned Delilah Solis (8-2) of Lexington in 3:58 in her third place match.

Fransisca Walsh of Lexington pinned Taylee Williamson of Chadron in the championship at 110 pounds and Kalli Sutton pinned Mariah Duran of Sandhills Valley in the 155-pound championship.

Other area qualifiers include Duran, Solis, Taylor Weber of Sandhills/Thedofrd (110), Angelica Velasquez of Lexington (115), Lake McClure of Ogallala (140), McKenzie Furgison of Lexington (190) and Abbriel Sutton of Lexington (235).

Norfolk won the District 4 team title with 143 points, Lexington was second with 132. North Platte finished seventh and Sandhills Valley eighth.

Ambie Custard (125) and Makayla Pate (170) of McCook also qualified for the state tournament at the District 2 meet in Madison.