Panthers sink Sailors in straight sets

Kennedy said the Panthers’ serve receive game was one area she felt stood out against Sutherland but added, “I just felt we played with a lot of aggression (overall) tonight.”

That attitude showed in the way the Panthers were able to close out all three sets against the Sailors.

Sutherland rolled off a mini-run to close to within 13-10 about midway through the third set, but Hershey responded with six of the next seven points to take control of the match.

That level of aggression is something that Kennedy said has not always been there with her team through points of the season.

“We’re working on that now that we’re at the end of the (regular) season,” Kennedy said. “We’re looking to play our game and to play well.”

The Sailors have just one senior on their roster this season and Kershner said experience was one area where Hershey had an advantage.

Mataya Roberts had a team-high 17 digs for Sutherland and McKenna Bliss added 11. Allee Hiatt had four kills and Kelland Copeland led the team with four assists.