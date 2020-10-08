Panthers sink Sailors in straight sets

Hershey volleyball coach Samantha Kennedy felt her team had the right mindset from the start on Thursday.
“We played real consistent tonight and just worried about what was going on our side of the net,” the Panthers first-year coach said. “We played our game.”
That focus led to a sweep of Sutherland, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13.
“We just played really aggressive,” Kennedy said.
The Panthers, who host St. Pat’s on Saturday, dominated the action on a night that doubled as “Dig for the Cure.” Proceeds from the game between the two schools will be donated to the Side-Out Foundation and the fight against breast cancer.
Sutherland players wore pink jerseys for the match, and while Hershey players were clad in black, the Panthers players sported pink shoelaces as well as the color in their socks, headbands and other accessories.
It’s the second straight year the two programs have played a cancer-awareness match against each other. Sutherland also hosts a benefit night during its home schedule each season as well.
“It’s nice to join together and have two schools working for the same cause,” Sutherland coach Valerie Kershner said. “It’s good for our fans and good for our players to be doing that.”
Kennedy said the Panthers’ serve receive game was one area she felt stood out against Sutherland but added, “I just felt we played with a lot of aggression (overall) tonight.”
That attitude showed in the way the Panthers were able to close out all three sets against the Sailors.
Sutherland rolled off a mini-run to close to within 13-10 about midway through the third set, but Hershey responded with six of the next seven points to take control of the match.
That level of aggression is something that Kennedy said has not always been there with her team through points of the season.
“We’re working on that now that we’re at the end of the (regular) season,” Kennedy said. “We’re looking to play our game and to play well.”
The Sailors have just one senior on their roster this season and Kershner said experience was one area where Hershey had an advantage.
Mataya Roberts had a team-high 17 digs for Sutherland and McKenna Bliss added 11. Allee Hiatt had four kills and Kelland Copeland led the team with four assists.
“Hershey is always competitive and we knew it was going to be a tough match,” Kershner said. “Our players are young and we are working on building consistency. We have gotten a lot better as the season has gone on and improved in a lot of areas.
“We are still working through a lot of things with our players. They’re getting better and better each game,” Kershner said. “We’ve just got keep working on doing the things that we know we’ve got to get better at.”
