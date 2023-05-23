Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen is one shot off the lead after the first day of the Class D Boys State Tournament on Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Hansen led going into the 18th hole, but missed two short putts dropping him into second.

“I played well,” Hansen said. “Putting, kind of struggled at the end there. Other than that, it was a pretty good day.”

Hansen's round was highlighted by three birdies — on the par-four second, par-five seventh and par-four 15th.

Hansen will head into the final day in the lead group after shooting a 74. Pender’s Quinton Heineman leads after shooting a 73.

Pender’s Layton Gralheer and Creighton’s Gage Burns are tied for third, three shots behind the lead at 76.

Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton, CWC’s William Jesse and Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen are tied for fifth after shooting a 79.

Paxton’s Jacob Holzfaster, Overton’s Connor Shively, Neligh-Oakdale’s Aidan Kuester and Loomis’ Wesley Trompke are tied for eighth at 80.

Pender leads the team race with a 319 with golfers in first, third, and 31st place.

Overton is in second nine shots behind at 328, followed by Neligh-Oakdale in third at 334, Loomis in fourth at 346, Humphrey St. Francis in fifth at 348, Perkins County in sixth at 349 and Hitchcock County in seventh at 351.

Other Telegraph-area golf results in the top 50 after the first day include Hitchcock County’s Jack Baker tied for 12th at 81, St. Pat’s Matthew Phelps tied for 20th at 83, Anselmo-Merna’s Colin Cooksley tied for 27th at 84, Hitchcock County’s Brayden Melchert and Sandhills/Thedford’s Brady Haake tied for 35th at 86, Perkins County’s William Long tied for 40th at 87 and Hitchcock County’s Ashton Parker Johnson tied for 48th at 89.

Hansen will tee off Wednesday at 10:50 a.m. alongside Heineman, Burns and Milton. Trompke, Jesse, Claussen and Gralheer will tee off at 10:40 a.m.

“I got to stop three-putting and keep it in the fairway, and I should be sitting pretty nice,” Hansen said.