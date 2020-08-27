Perkins County downs Maxwell in season opener

That was not the ideal start to the second half the Maxwell Wildcats had envisioned. Maxwell had just gone into halftime holding a 34-26 lead over the Perkins County Plainsmen following a last second scramble from quarterback Jack Meyer for a touchdown.
That was the last time Maxwell held any momentum.
Perkins County received the kickoff and brought it downfield to score on a pass to Hayden Foster in the corner of the endzone, to pull the Plainsmen to within two at 34-32. On the ensuing possession, Meyer lost control of the football on a quarterback sneak and the Plainsmen had the ball on the Maxwell 20 yard-line.
A quick touchdown later from Triston Hite mixed with a 38-34 Perkins County lead meant all the momentum was pointing in the Plainsmen’s favor.
Maxwell found the endzone just one time in the second half, as Perkins County defeated the Wildcats 60-40 Thursday night in Maxwell.
“We played a lot of young kids, I’ll tell you that,” Wildcats coach Ryan Jones said. “They probably weren’t ready, but a lot of them made some plays. They just had more athletes on the field and more kids that were probably ready.”
The roles were reversed early as Maxwell came out strong and held a two-possession lead for most of the first half. Running back Dalton Whisenhunt ran rampant, scoring the Wildcats’ first three touchdowns and catching a pass on a two-point conversion. He was nearly unstoppable in the first quarter.
Meyer ran in a two-point conversion early and scored twice, once right before the end of the first half and another in the third quarter to keep it a one-possession game.
“They’re athletic and they’re going to make plays,” Jones said of Meyer and Whisenhunt. “They made a lot of them tonight. I’m happy with the way they played.”
As Maxwell was scoring early, Perkins County found its groove while down 14-0. It started matching Maxwell point for point, and capitalizing whenever the Wildcats failed to score.
The best example came a few minutes before halftime. Foster caught his first touchdown of the day on a floater to the front of the endzone. Perkins County made a stop, got the ball back and quickly made it a 28-26 game. That was almost the score going into halftime if Meyer didn’t scramble for the last-second touchdown.
Meyer was a bright spot throughout the game, especially in the second half on defense. He was the only Wildcat to score in the second half, and he was breaking up passes and making huge hits on defense.
“We’re going to rely on Jack Meyer a lot this year,” Jones said. “He had a good game, but I know Jack and he’s real upset we are 0-1. That kid’s very competitive and he wants to win.”
He did make some mistakes, though. He threw some interceptions while the Wildcats were driving, one of which led to a long touchdown pass to Garner to make it a 44-34 game. He did make up for that interception with a three-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, but Perkins County tacked on two more touchdowns, one at the end of the third and another in the fourth, to set the score at 60-40.
“They did a pretty good job on our counter game in the second game,” Jones said. “(We were) not able to run counters and their quarterback made some nice passes and burned us deep on defense. That stuff happens, it’s high school football.”
