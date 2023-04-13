Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen shot a 78 to narrowly edge out Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer on Thursday to win the Hershey Invite at River’s Edge Golf Course in North Platte.

North Platte Blue won the team title with a score of 344, placing three golfers in the top 10. Sandhills Valley placed second at 363, followed by Hershey Blue at 364, Perkins County at 365, Sutherland at 372, North Platte Gold at 372, St. Pat’s at 375 and Valentine at 402.

“We haven’t had good weather, (so we haven’t been) hitting many balls this year,” Hershey coach Reed Kuroki said. “I’m very proud of them. They maintained their integrity. It’s a good bunch.”

Kramer led Sandhills Valley with a 79, but he was the only Maverick to finish in the top 10.

North Platte Blue’s Keilan Thompson shot an 83 to finish third, Rance Hofstetter shot an 85 to finish fifth and Cayden Rombach shot an 87 to finish tied for sixth.

North Platte Gold’s Brody Pitner shot an 88 to finish in eighth.

Grady Dempcy's 84 to finish fourth gave Sutherland its only top 10 finish.

St. Pat’s Matthew Phelps finished with an 87 to tie for sixth, and teammate Thomas Gale carded an 89 to finish tied for ninth.

Other St. Pat’s finishes include Gage Deeds with a 95, Landon Shepherd with a 104 and Casey Perlinger-Jett with a 107.

“It was a big improvement from the first one we shot,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said. “We improved by 49 strokes, so that was really good to see, and finally getting out on the course and getting some practice time has really helped. Hopefully we can just keep moving forward and keep competing.”

Hershey Blue’s Hayden Davison led the Panthers with an 89 to tie for ninth and round out the top 10.

Hershey’s Tyler Hoelscher shot an 89 to tie for ninth but fell out of the top 10 due to a tiebreaker. Other Panthers finishers include Dason Hayes with a 92, Bryce Bode with a 94 and Aiden George with a 99.

“When they hit bad shots, they still bounce back and don’t blow up and get upset,” Kuroki said. “They go on and move and improve their game. It doesn’t drag them down.”

Team scores

1, North Platte Blue, 344. 2, Sandhills Valley, 363. 3, Hershey Blue, 364. 4, Perkins County, 365. 5, Sutherland, 372. 6, North Platte Gold, 372. 7, St. Pat’s, 375. 8, Valentine, 402.

Individual scores

(Top 15)

1, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 78. 2, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 79. 3, Keilan Thompson, North Platte Blue, 83. 4, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland, 84. 5, Rance Hofstetter, North Platte Blue, 85. T6 (6), Cayden Rombach, North Platte Blue, 87. T6 (7), Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 87. 8, Brody Pitner, North Platte Gold, 88. T9 (9), Hayden Davison, Hershey Blue, 89. T9 (10), Thomas Gale, St. Pat’s, 89. T9 (11), Tyler Hoelscher, Hershey Blue, 89. T9 (12), Quade White, North Platte Blue, 89. T9 (13), Jet Peterson, Perkins County, 89. 14, Ethan Weems, Sandhills Valley, 90. 15, Brady Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 91.