A day after receiving approval from the city, the North Plainsmen have announced what they're calling the largest fireworks display in the county on July 4.

The show will follow the team's game against the active military WarDogs Baseball traveling team, the Plainsmen said in a press release.

The Plainsmen will wear special fundraising jerseys with proceeds going to local military-related nonprofit groups. The July 4 event is presented by NebraskaLand Bank.

“We read recently that the Optimists were unable to present the show this year, and we thought that was disappointing to the people of Lincoln County,” Plainsmen owner Chuck Heeman said. “Our partners at NebraskaLand Bank had scheduled a show for later in the season and we went to them to put this together. With their cooperation we’ll put on a much bigger show than our normal shows and do our best to make July 4 a special night in a lot of ways. Our game last season against the traveling military team was one of our biggest of the year, this event will be even bigger and better.”

The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with the opening of the gates, followed by the 6:35 game between the Plainsmen and WarDogs. Following the game, fans will be allowed to go on to the field with blankets and lawn chairs to watch the fireworks.

Bidding on the special Plainsmen camouflage jerseys will continue through the seventh inning of the game, and players will award their jerseys to the winners between the end of the game and beginning of the fireworks display.

Game ticket prices will not be raised for this event, regular ticket prices will remain in effect. Tickets are on sale now at northplatteplainsmen.com for all games, including the July 4 spectacular.

The Plainsmen begin their second season on May 23. For more information on the Plainsmen, go to northplatteplainsmen.com.