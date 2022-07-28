 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plainsmen drop doubleheader in final games at Bill Wood Field this season

A long fourth inning for North Platte pitching sunk the second game of a doubleheader in the Plainsmen’s final game at Bill Wood Field this season.

The Nebraska Prospects beat North Platte 8-3 and 9-5 Thursday as the Plainsmen (30-20, 13-10 in the second half) head to Laramie to finish the season with two games against Gem City. The two losses also likely put the second-half season title out of reach for the Plainsmen.

Preston Davis got the start in the second game, going 3 1/3 before falling victim to a string of singles and walks in the fourth inning.

He ultimately was responsible for five runs after being relieved by Caleb Bunch in the fourth. Bunch earned a strikeout and a flyout to get the Plainsmen out of the bases-loaded jam, but the Prospects took a 5-3 lead in the frame.

The Prospects added one in the fifth and two more in the seventh to take a 8-3 lead.

The Plainsmen cut the lead to 8-6 in the seventh, but it would not be enough.

North Platte loaded the bases in the seventh, before Sage McMinn drove in one as he beat out a slow roller to first with the pitcher covering. Ruffin scored on the play. Then a series of errors allowed A.J. Lausten and Kade Wood on the play and allowed McMinn to reach third.

However, Prospects pitcher Jayden Payne managed to induce a grounder to short, completing the seven-inning complete game on the mound, getting the win.

North Platte fell behind 9-1 in the opener and five straight in the sixth wouldn’t be enough to come back against the Prospects. The game was a make up contest from a postponed Tuesday matchup.

