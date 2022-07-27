Plainsmen fall 7-4; manager questions ninth-inning third-strike calls

The Nebraska Prospects scored three runs in the ninth inning in a comeback victory over North Platte on Wednesday at Bill Wood Field.

Manager JM Kelly questioned several calls in the top of the ninth as North Platte tried to get the third and final out, including a pair of third strike calls, one which appeared to be a swinging strike. That also resulted in the manager’s ejection at the half-inning break.

The loss was a blow to North Platte’s championship game aspirations, as they sat a game and a half back of Fremont heading into the evening in the second-half standings. Fremont was trailing Western Nebraska in Gering at press time, however.

The Plainsmen have a doubleheader Thursday against the Prospects, which includes the makeup game from Tuesday’s cancellation. North Platte heads out on the road to face Gem City in Laramie in the season’s final two games.

On Wednesday, Karson Shephard allowed the three runs to score in relief on the mound for North Platte, taking the loss. Joel Benes earned the win for the Prospects.

Shephard threw 2 1/3 innings in relief giving up three runs on just one hit. He also gave up three walks — two of them controversial in Kelly’s mind — and he struck out one.

Bryce Butterfield had another solid outing in his start, giving up one run on five hits while striking out three and walking two in four innings of work.

Kade Wood — coming over to the Plainsmen as a graduating FNBO National — was hot at the plate for North Platte, going 4-for-5 at the plate and driving in a pair of runs.

It was Wood who drove in the opening run of the game in the second inning, giving the Plainsmen a 1-0 lead.

Jaylan Ruffin’s RBI single in the fourth would give the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead. Each team scored a run in the fifth inning, keeping North Platte up by 2 at 3-1.

Wood’s second RBI single would come in the sixth inning to put the Plainsmen up 4-1.

But the Prospects responded in the seventh inning, scoring three runs to tie the game at 4-4.

North Platte had a chance to score in the seventh with a runner on third and just one out. But a failed double steal resulted in the second out of the inning at the plate and erased the Plainsmen’s hopes to score in the frame.