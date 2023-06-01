Sota Inden tossed five solid innings for North Platte, but the Plainsmen couldn’t hold on in an 8-3 loss on Thursday to the Hays Larks at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

Inden only allowed one hit in his outing while striking out five, walking one and hitting one batter.

“I was pretty happy for the most part,” Plainsmen coach Jared Jones said. “Sota’s outing was phenomenal to watch, and I think a couple more calls (and) a couple more plays defensively, and then we have a completely different outcome. I was really happy to see the boys battle back.”

Nicholai Arbach relieved him for two innings, allowing four runs off four hits, two walks and a hit batter. Hideyoshi Kawahara went 0.1 innings, allowing a run with a hit, a walk and a hit batter. Peyton Ramsey finished the game, giving up three runs off three hits and a walk.

Nick Hockenmeyer led the Plainsmen with two hits, two runs and an RBI. Jovan Suarez got a hit and led the team with two RBI.

“In my opinion, this is a team atmosphere that I have never experienced, so it’s really cool to see,” Jones said.

The Plainsmen struck first in the bottom of the third. Hockenmeyer drove in a run on a groundout to second to give North Platte a 1-0 lead.

The momentum shifted in the top of the sixth when North Platte changed pitchers. An RBI single followed by a wild pitch scored two Larks runs to give Hays its first lead of the game.

North Platte responded in the bottom of the frame when Suarez drove in a run with an RBI double, but he was caught trying to stretch his hit into a double for the third out.

The Larks regained the lead the next inning. A wild pitch brought in the first run, and a one-out RBI single brought in a second run to put the score at 4-2.

An infield single in the eighth inning scored another run for Hays to push the score to 5-2. North Platte got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a Suarez sac fly to put the Plainsmen in striking distance at 5-3 going into the ninth.

That’s where the Larks’ offense shut down the possibility of a Plainsmen comeback. A sac fly and a 2-RBI double to center extended Hays’ lead to 8-3.

North Platte has two days off before hosting Hays again at 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

“We hope to pack out every single night and get as many rowdy fans as possible,” Jones said.