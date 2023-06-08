A nine-run top of the third inning helped the Liberal Bee-Jays complete a sweep of the North Platte Plainsmen in a 15-8 win on Thursday at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

The Plainsmen responded to that adversity with a five-run bottom of the frame to stay in the game, but North Platte couldn’t piece together a strong enough inning to complete the comeback.

North Platte used three pitchers in the loss, each going three innings.

Justin Santos got the start, giving up 10 runs on four hits and four walks. Max Shultz allowed three runs off four hits, three walks and three hit batters, and Hideyoshi Kawahara gave up two runs off two hits, two walks and a hit batter.

The Plainsmen found some rhythm offensively, with all but one starter reaching base.

Jovan Suarez and Noah Prince led the offense with two hits and two RBIs each, and Brayden Zirkle had a hit and two RBIs.

The Bee-Jays took an early lead in the top of the second when a sacrifice fly brought in a run. Liberal then responded with a massive nine-run inning that saw the Bee-Jays get just three hits. Four walks and a few errors helped Liberal take a 10-0 lead.

North Platte, though, finally found some offense in the bottom of the frame. Back-to-back doubles from Suarez and Prince brought in three runs, then back-to-back RBI singles from Kyle McConachie and Zirkle cut the deficit to 10-5.

Both teams traded runs in the fourth inning. Liberal added another in the top of the fifth on a throw away on a pickoff attempt.

North Platte snagged two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to four at 12-8. Suarez hit an RBI single to center, and Zirkle brought in a run on a groundout.

Liberal added a run in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings to extend the score to 15-8 and complete the sweep. The Blue-Jays won both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Plainsmen return to Bill Wood Field at 6:35 p.m. Friday when North Platte starts a new series against the Cage Rats.