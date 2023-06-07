A tough fifth inning saw the first game of a doubleheader get away from the Plainsmen on Wednesday as North Platte fell to the Liberal Bee-Jays 5-2.

The Plainsmen and the Bee-Jays played two seven-inning games. The second game was still being played as of press time.

Bryce Butterfield got the start for the Plainsmen and pitched four solid innings before giving up the lead for good in the fifth. He allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Three of those hits and two of those runs came in that fifth inning.

Nicholai Arbach relieved him partway through the fifth, giving up just one run on two hits while striking out five through 2 1/3 innings.

The Plainsmen struggled offensively. They collected only three hits, one apiece from Nick Hockemeyer, Jovan Suarez and Tucker Bond.

The Plainsmen did, however, play well on the bases early when they had the chance. North Platte stole bases to put itself in scoring position, and it helped keep the game close early.

Hockemeyer drove in a run in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single, but the Bee-Jays with an RBI single of their own in the top of the second to tie the game at 1-1.

Liberal took its first lead of the game in the top of the fourth with a solo home run over the left-field fence to go up 2-1.

Mitsuki Kohno drew a two out walk in the bottom of the fourth, stole second and stole third before a balk brought him home to tie the game at 2-2.

Back-to-back RBI singles, though, in the top of the fifth put Liberal up 4-2, then a sacrifice fly to right field scored the fifth and final run. North Platte only got one more hit the rest of the game.