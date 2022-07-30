Plainsmen score one in the 8th, two in 9th to beat Gem City

The Plainsmen scored one in the eighth and two in the ninth to beat Gem City 11-8 in the final game of the season.

The heart of the order — Jaylan Ruffin, A.J. Lausten and Braden Hendrix — knocked in six runs and had six total hits to lead the way. Five-hole hitter Adam Deboer also added three hits.

Lausten scored on a Deboer single in the eighth inning, while Jake McCool and Bryce Butterfield each scored on errors in the ninth to give North Platte the win.

The Plainsment overcame a 5-4 deficit in the sixth, scoring four runs. Kade Wood and Ruffin started the scoring with a pair of RBI singles. Wood would score on a groundout moments later and Ruffin would score on an error giving North Platte a 8-5 lead.

The Bison responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at 8-8.

Karson Shepherd saw the win on the mound, pitching the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit, walking one and striking out one.

Caleb Bunch got the start, allowing five runs — just two earned — on 10 hits with three strikeouts. Will Humphrey gave up three runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 2 1/3 innings of relief work.

Wood and Lausten scored in the first inning, giving North Platte an early 2-0 lead. Ruffin scored on a Hendrix double and Lausten scored on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch in the third.

At the plate, Ruffin finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs, two RBI and a walk. Lausten went 2-for-6 with three runs scored and two RBI. Deboer finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

The Plainsmen finished 31-21 overall and finished in third place in the Nebraskaland Division in the second half standings at 14-11. The team lost the first-half title on a tiebreaker to Western Nebraska, going 17-10 to start the season.