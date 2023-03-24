STERLING, Colo. — The North Platte Community College softball team came up empty on the second game day of the team’s Sterling, Colorado, trip, falling 10-2 and 14-5 to Northeastern Junior College.

The Plainswomen took the lead early in the first game when an error scored helped three runs across. The Knights struggled to contain the high-powered offense but did record one home run on the day. Taelyn Dakamas hit one out in the second inning.

Angelina Lockhart was on the rubber for NPCC, surrendering nine runs on five hits over four innings, striking out two. Jenelle Gudjonson threw 1 1/3 innings in relief.

Elena Montoya went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits.

North Platte knotted the next game up at one in the top of the second inning. The Plainswomen induced the Knights’ Amya Blake-Cosper to hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

NPCC pitcher Sasha Strandberg allowed 13 hits and 14 runs over four innings, striking out three.

The Knights smacked one home run in the second game, with Lockhart blasting one in the fourth.

Altogether, North Platte tallied eight hits in the game. Lockhart, April Grace and Gwen Anderson each managed two.

“We played more consistent today, but we are still giving up too many runs with two outs or when we are ahead in the count,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “Playing seven games in four days is tough on any team, but our starting catcher is also out for an injury, and we are having to rotate positions to accommodate that. With all of those things, we are still fighting, having fun and scoring runs, and as coaches, that’s all we can ask for.”

Next up, the Knights face Central in a 4 p.m. doubleheader March 30 at Hastings College.