Pleasanton defeats Dundy County-Stratton to win D1-2 District final

Katy Linder, Kaci Pierce and Natalie Siegel combined for 40 points and 10 3-pointers as Pleasanton defeated Dundy County-Stratton 68-35 in the D1-2 District final on Friday at North Platte Community College.

Pleasanton advances to the state tournament next week in Lincoln.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Dundy County-Stratton coach Matt Thomas said. “Obviously not the outcome we wanted, but we played probably the best team in the class.”

Dundy County-Stratton’s Maggie Lutz hit a 3 to open the game, but Pleasanton shut down the Tigers’ scoring for the rest of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, used their size and precision shooting to their advantage. They scored 17 unanswered points in the first, and scored three of their 12 3-pointers in that stretch.

Dundy County-Stratton’s problems continued into the second. The Tigers only scored six in the frame, four of which came from senior McKinzie Baney, and they constantly turned the ball over, leading to easy baskets for the Bulldogs.

Pleasanton used that and three 3’s from Pierce to score a game-high 23 in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs went into halftime up 40-9.