Pleasanton defeats Dundy County-Stratton to win D1-2 District final

Katy Linder, Kaci Pierce and Natalie Siegel combined for 40 points and 10 3-pointers as Pleasanton defeated Dundy County-Stratton 68-35 in the D1-2 District final on Friday at North Platte Community College.
Pleasanton advances to the state tournament next week in Lincoln.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Dundy County-Stratton coach Matt Thomas said. “Obviously not the outcome we wanted, but we played probably the best team in the class.”
Dundy County-Stratton’s Maggie Lutz hit a 3 to open the game, but Pleasanton shut down the Tigers’ scoring for the rest of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, used their size and precision shooting to their advantage. They scored 17 unanswered points in the first, and scored three of their 12 3-pointers in that stretch.
Dundy County-Stratton’s problems continued into the second. The Tigers only scored six in the frame, four of which came from senior McKinzie Baney, and they constantly turned the ball over, leading to easy baskets for the Bulldogs.
Pleasanton used that and three 3’s from Pierce to score a game-high 23 in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs went into halftime up 40-9.
“Our goal was to see if Pleasanton can beat us from outside, and they proved that in a big way,” Thomas said. “I think they hit 12. I think we were down 40-9 at halftime. I told the girls, ‘You know what Dundy County-Stratton girls basketball stands for. It’s accomplished a lot in the last six-seven-eight years.’
“The goal was to get it to 20 in the second half,” he added. “That’s a weird goal. You never really want to have moral victories in a game, but they came out and played hard in the second half. I’m just proud of the group.”
The Tigers reached that 20-point goal in the third quarter thanks to some big plays across the board. Baney scored on two layups, and Lutz and Mica Donohue made 3s as Dundy County-Stratton posted 14.
It held the Bulldogs to just seven points and went into the fourth trailing 47-23.
Any hopes for a comeback fell apart when Pleasanton made its fourth 3 of the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs used a 21-point frame to keep control of the game, and while the Tigers scored 12, it wasn’t enough to put a dent in Pleasanton’s lead.
“Those girls bought into hard work,” Thomas said. “They work so hard and they kind of reap the benefits of it. As a coach, when you get people to buy into what you’re doing, and they’re listening to your every word, you just really appreciate that.”
Pleasanton (68)
Katy Linder 14, Kaci Pierce 14, Natalie Siegel 12, Chelsea Fisher 9, Isabelle Paitz 7, Hailey Mollring 6, Marinna Zwiener 3, Lauren Smith 2, Regan Weisdorfer 1.
Dundy County-Stratton (35)