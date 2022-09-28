Prep notebook: Brady running game soaring in winning streak behind Miller

BRADY — Dillon Miller was limited to 22 yards on 13 carries in the Brady football team's season-opening blowout loss to state-ranked Sumner-Eddyville-Milner.

But Miller and the Eagles have been soaring since then.

The senior rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as the Eagles, who moved from 8- to 6-man football this season, beat Wallace 32-12 last Thursday for a third-straight victory since that Week 1 setback.

Brady (3-1) will look to continue that momentum on Thursday with a home matchup against Paxton.

Miller has averaged 162.6 yards on the ground during the winning streak, including a 190-yard, five touchdown performance against Heartland Lutheran on Sept. 9. He ranks 11th among running backs in Class D6 overall for the season with 510 yards on 63 attempts.

He is part of a Brady rushing attack that has been putting up impressive numbers over the past three weeks. The Eagles rushed for 120 yards on 34 attempts in the opening matchup and have totaled 355, 286 and 274 yards in the games since then.

Brady faces a three-week test to end the regular season, a stretch that begins on Oct. 8. The Eagles last three opponents — Southwest, Arthur County and Wauneta-Palisade — entered this week with a combined mark of 10-2.

The Eagles only home game in those three matchups on Oct. 13 against an Arthur County (4-0) team that entered the week ranked second in Division D6 in this week's Omaha World-Herald state football poll.

Girls golf entering postseason

The prep girls postseason begins next week with North Platte hosting the eight-team Class A-4 district meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course on Tuesday.

Ogallala is the only other area school that will host a district meet, and the Class B-4 field will play at the Crandall Creek Golf Club on Oct. 3.

Those interested can search nsaahome.org/girls-golf for additional information on the postseason.

Lexington boys stay No. 1

The Lexington boys cross country team remains the No. 1 team in Class B in the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association state poll.

Four of the Minutemen's runners are ranked among the top 11 individuals in the class as well: senior Jeremy Ureste (No. 5) and junior Lazaro Adame-Lopez (No. 7) and senior Oscar Aguado-Mendez (No. 8). Junior Miguel Cruz-Mendoza is ranked No. 11 as well.

The Lexington girls dropped one spot to No. 8 in the state poll. The Minutemen's Susana Calmo is listed amount the poll's watch list for Class B individuals.

Bulldogs softball gets another chance against No. 1

The North Platte softball team will get a second chance to hand Gretna its first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs (23-11), who have won nine of their past 11 through Monday, are scheduled to face the undefeated Dragons, who remain the top-ranked Class A team in the World-Herald's state poll.

Gretna beat North Platte 9-0 on Aug. 27.

And one more to watch

The Maywood/Hayes Center volleyball team remained undefeated with wins over Brady and Wallace on Tuesday, with the latter being a matchup against the No. 9 team in Class D2.

The Wolves (16-0) head into another game against a state-ranked opponent on Saturday. MHC is scheduled to face Cambridge in a showdown between the No. 1 and No. 4 programs in Class D1.

Cambridge (16-1) has lost only three sets this season and that came on Sept. 8 in a 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24 loss to Overton on Sept. 8.

The Wolves have dropped only two sets all season.