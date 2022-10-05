Prep notebook: Bulldog softball wins in 1st round, DCS, Hitchcock County meet Friday

The North Platte softball team advanced out of the first round of the A-2 District Tournament Wednesday in Omaha.

The Bulldogs (25-12) topped Lincoln Pius X 4-2 at Marian High School. North Platte will now face Omaha Marian (27-2), the tournament's top seed, at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The double elimination tournament ends Thursday afternoon with the championship round starting at 3 p.m.

Matchup of undefeated

One of the top Class D2 prep football matchups of the season is scheduled for Friday night in Benkelman.

Dundy County-Stratton (6-0) hosts undefeated Hitchcock County (6-0) in a showdown of two state-ranked programs.

Dundy County-Stratton, which is No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald state poll, has outscored its six opponents 268-55 and is powered by a ground game that has averaged 296 yards per game.

Senior Corbin Horner and junior Mauricio Diaz have rushed for 714 and 470 yards, respectively.

The Tigers are coming off a shutout last Friday where they held Loomis to 129 total yards. Junior Jackson Kerchal leads the team in tackles, averaging 7.8 per game, according to team stats on maxpreps.com. Horner is a close second, averaging seven tackles per game so far.

Hitchcock County, the No. 4 team in the state poll, has outscored its opponents 300-40.

Dundy County-Stratton edged the Falcons 42-36 last year with the teams combining for more than 780 offensive yards. The teams also played an epic game in 2018, a 42-20 Tigers win, in which Hitchcock County rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns.

Arthur County's Vasa closing in on milestone

Arthur County also will look to extend a perfect record this week, and Lance Vasa has been a reason why the Wolves are in that position.

The senior running back enters Friday night on the verge of reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his prep football career.

Vasa is just 130 yards away from the milestone, which is below the 174 yards that he has averaged per game this fall.

Vasa totaled 217 yards on 22 carries in a 49-45 win over Southwest last week. It was the second time he has surpassed 200 yards in a game this season. He totaled 227 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Cody-Kilgore on Sept. 2

Vasa is part of a Arthur County ground game that has averaged 262.6 yards per game this season.

The Wolves (5-0), who are ranked second in the Class D6 state rankings, host Wauneta-Palisade (3-2) on Friday.

Gothenburg softball riding home advantage

Gothenburg softball is closing in on the program's eight state tournament appearance and first since 2014.

The Swedes (25-5) beat both Minden and Cozad on Monday to advance to the Class C7 district final against Polk County on Saturday.

Both of those wins came on Gothenburg's field and continued the program's home advantantage this season.

Gothenburg has posted an 18-3 record on its home field this season and that includes a 13-1 victory over Polk County, the 10th seed, on Sept. 13.

The Swedes last home loss came on Sept. 20, a 4-3 setback to St. Cecilia.

Gothenburg heads into the weekend rematch with Polk County on the strength of a eight-game winning streak overall.