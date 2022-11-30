Prep notebook: Gothenburg, Hershey girls hoops carry high expectations

Two programs that carry high expectations into the season square off on Friday night in the opening week of the prep girls basketball campaign.

Gothenburg, which is coming off an appearance in the Class C1 state basketball tournament, hosts a Hershey team that won 18 games last year and reached the subdistrict semifinals.

The teams split a pair of regular-season games last year, and a number of players from those matchups will be back on the court again this week.

Gothenburg, which opens the season on Thursday at Lexington, did not graduate a player from a squad that is coming off a 19-9 record and finished fourth at state.

Gothenburg also had 31 players come out for basketball this season, roughly half of which are comprised of freshmen.

"We're just taking it a day at a time. That's what we're trying to do anyway," Swedes coach Kassie Schuett said during a nebpreps.com media day in Lexington on Nov. 16. "We're putting some new stuff in on both sides of the ball, trying to make it a little bit harder to plan for us. Teams have got us on their radar and they've got to start prepping for us a little more. We've got to be able to throw some curves their way and hope that it brings us more success."

Hershey, which hosts Perkins County on Thursday, is led by a core of seven seniors and looks to carry over the momentum from last year.

Panthers coach Alex Lowther said during the Lexington media event that Hershey has a list of goals that includes 20-plus wins and a trip to the state tournament.

Like Gothenburg, the Panthers mentality is taking things one game at a time.

"We want to come in every night believing we can win, whoever we play against," Lowther said at the event. "(We want to) battle and keep working our tails off. I think the team bonding is really good right and I feel that we have really good attitudes. I feel that is going to help us in the long run.

"Every day we're just going to keep talking about our goals and where we ultimately want to be at the end of the season."

Both schools are coming off successful volleyball seasons and players from those squads are on both basketball rosters. Gothenburg reached the state tournament for the second straight year and advanced to the C1 state title game.

And the hope is that success carries into the winter season for the second straight year.

"We talked about that event last year when (the volleyball team) made it to state for the first time in school history," Schuett said. "We thought that was awesome and that carried over into basketball. For them to be runners-up at state and that excitement I think has certainly carried over into the (basketball) gym."

Five area girls programs ranked in initial state poll

Gothenburg is one of five area schools that are ranked in the Omaha World-Herald's preseason girls basketball state poll.

The Swedes are sixth in the Class C1 poll, one spot ahead of Broken Bow.

Maywood-Hayes Center is second in D1, and Wauneta-Palisade and Anselmo-Merna are eighth and ninth, respectively, in D2.

Local unified bowling teams advance to state

The Lexington and Ogallala unified bowling teams won their respective Class B district tournaments on Wednesday and will advance to the state tournament on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes & Games in Lincoln.

Ogallala, the defending state champions, won the B6 tournament with a collective score of 910. Lexington, which reached the state tournament last year as well, won the B5 title with a score of 815, seven pins ahead of McCook.

North Platte finished fifth in A6 competition.