Prep notebook: Gothenburg, Ogallala battle for the Platte River trophy again

What’s a better way to kick off a prep football season than a matchup between rival schools?

Not much if you ask members of the Gothenburg and Ogallala teams. The programs will renew the battle for the Platte River Trophy on Friday night.

“I don’t think we’ll have an issue getting ready for that game,” Gothenburg coach Craig Haake said during a Fall Sports Media Day in Hershey earlier this month. “Ogallala is one of the teams that I think we enjoy competing against. I think the boys focus will be steady and firm.”

Ogallala appeared later at the same event and coach Brent Bauer smirked when told of Gothenburg’s excitement to face the Indians.

“They should be. Good,” Bauer said. “This is one of the few games in the state where there is a traveling trophy and we have that trophy right now. It’s a big game … but it’s going to be tough for us every single week starting with Gothenburg and the rivalry attitude that comes with that game. I’m sure that’s been on the forefront of their workouts this summer just like it has been on ours. We definitely know who we play Week 1.”

Ogallala, who is the host team, beat Gothenburg 26-5 last season to snap Gothenburg’s four-year reign on the trophy.

Both teams come into Friday’s matchup looking to start what they feel will be a promising season on the right foot.

Ogallala is coming off a 5-4 campaign and is returning seven starters for what Bauer said is “culturally the best team” he has put on the field in the six years he has been with the program.

“That’s a direct reflection of our (leaders) and seniors. They guys we call tribal leaders,” Bauer said. “They’re united, they’re going toward the top goal … and obviously with that our expectations rise. We’re excited to take the field.”

Gothenburg is looking for a bounce-back from a 3-6 season in which the Swedes lost their first five games. The Swedes return six starters on each side of the ball and 15 letterwinners overall.

"We are looking to be much improved and looking to get out of the gate fast," Haake said. "We kind of ran into an injury bug at the beginning of last year. This is a pretty veteran group and that kind of puts a smile on my face at the end of the night."

Maywood/Hayes Center is the No. 1 team in Class D1 in the Omaha World-Herald's prep volleyball state poll that was released on Wednesday.

The Wolves are coming off a 29-3 campaign and a third-place finish in the state tournament, the second straight year the program has ended the season in Lincoln.

Maywood/Hayes Center is one of three local volleyball teams ranked in the state poll.

Gothenburg and Anselmo-Merna, both coming off a state tournament appearance, is fourth in Class C-1, and 10th in Class D-2, respectively.

