Prep notebook: Hershey football looks for more after ending 19-game skid

HERSHEY — When you go 1,043 days between victories, you should soak in the atmosphere a bit when that drought finally ends.

That's what Hershey prep football players and supporters did on the school's home field last Friday night.

Members of the student body rushed the field as the final seconds ticked off the clock of Hershey's 38-12 win over Gibbon, then gathered at midfield with the team for a rendition of the school fight song. It also included Panthers coach Alex Lowther being doused with the contents of an ice bucket.

The win snapped the program's 18-game skid that dated back to a season-ending loss to Bridgeport on Oct. 25, 2019.

"Obviously it's huge for a lot of these kids," Lowther said. "The seniors are the only ones who had won a game (previously), and a lot of them probably weren't on the field for those wins anyway. It was big for those sophomores and juniors to finally know what it's like to win, and obviously the freshmen. They can say they're 1-0 in their high school career."

Panthers junior quarterback Cooper Hill passed for 317 yards and five touchdowns, with both Kaden Thompson and Alex Brown on the receiving end of two scores.

But Lowther said the team got contributions from throughout the roster.

"(The players) came out with confidence and played free," he said. "We got off to a fast start and scoring on the fourth play of the game is always helpful too. We just did a good job of controlling the game."

And now comes the challenge of building off that victory.

"We came in and watched film the next morning and said, 'Guys it's nice to celebrate a win but there's a lot of things we still have to clean up (with the Panthers play),'" Lowther said. "Our focus is on whoever we play that week, we don't want to look too far ahead."

This week is a bit of tougher test for the Panthers. Hershey travels to Kearney Catholic for a matchup against a powerhouse program that reached the Class C1 state semifinals last season.

The Stars (1-0) are ranked eighth in Class C2 in this week's Omaha World-Herald's state prep football poll. Kearney Catholic opened the season with a 27-8 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.

Other rankings

St. Pat's (2-0) remained in the top spot in the Class D-1 state football poll, and Sandhills/Thedford (1-0) and Hitchcock County (1-0) are fourth and ninth in Class D2.

McCook is No. 6 in Class C2 in the state football poll

Maywood/Hayes Center remained at No. 1 in Class D-1 in the state prep volleyball poll for a second straight week, while Gothenburg stayed at No. 4 in Class C-1.

Gothenburg also is fifth in Class C in the state softball poll. North Platte was listed as a team to watch in Class A.

Notable performers

Haydn Farr, jr.., Maywood/Hayes Center: The Wolves quarterback and linebacker rushed for a team and game-high 258 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a season-opening prep football win over Sutherland. Maywood/Hayes Center travels to South Loup on Friday

Lindee Henning, jr., Ogallala: The Class C individual runner-up in last year's state cross country meet, set a personal-best mark with a 18 minutes, 48.7 seconds in the girls 5K race during the North Platte Invite on Aug. 27. She edged North Platte senior Marissa Holm by a second.