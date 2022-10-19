Prep notebook: Hershey volleyball enters playoffs with 11-match winning streak

HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team heads into the postseason with a just a bit of momentum.

Hershey beat Chase County in five sets on Tuesday to take its 11th straight match to close out the regular season schedule. The Panthers improved to 21-5 overall, which is the most victories for the program since 2013.

Hershey won 14 of its final 15 matches. The only hiccup in that stretch was a loss to Gothenburg in three sets during the Panthers Round-Robin weekend tournament on Sept. 24.

Gothenburg (26-2) remained fourth in Class C1 in the latest Omaha World-Herald state poll which was released Tuesday. Gothenburg has won 14 consecutive matches heading into the SWC tournament on Friday in Ogallala.

The Panthers, who are not ranked, dropped only six sets over that 15-match stretch, and are 14th in wild card points in Class C1.

It's the second straight year that Hershey has finished the regular season on a tear. The Panthers dropped their first four matches then rolled off wins of 19 of the next 22.

Mitchell then swept Hershey in a tournament matchup to end the Panthers season.

Postseason volleyball seedings are scheduled to be released Thursday by the NSAA. Games are scheduled to start on Monday with district matches in Class A, and subdistrict tournaments in Class C1, C2, D1 and D2.

Class B teams begin the postseason on Tuesday.

McCook runner vying for fourth medal at state CC meet

McCook senior Samantha Rodewald is one of four runners who will be vying for a fourth medal at the NSAA cross country meet on Friday in Kearney.

Rodewald finished eighth overall in the girls Class B meet last year, and was third and ninth in her sophomore and freshman years, respectively.

Rodewald was ranked fourth among Class C girls in the latest state poll by the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association state poll. Her top time for the season is 19 minutes, 28 seconds, according to results compiled at athletic.net. She performance came during the SWC Championships in Minden on Oct. 6.

Rodewald and Shawna Wilkinson are the two seniors for the Bison, who qualified as a team as well.

Two football teams look to stay perfect

Arthur County and McCook can complete a perfect regular season on Friday in 6-man and Class C1 competition, respectively.

Arthur County hosts Wallace (4-3) in an afternoon matchup and could finish the regular season without a loss for the first time when the 2011 squad accomplished the feat and finished the year with a 11-0 mark.

McCook hosts Chadron (5-3) and also is vying for its first perfect regular season since that year, a Bison team that ultimately finished 9-1.

Both teams were ranked in this week's Omaha World-Herald state poll in their respective classes. Arthur County is No. 2, while McCook moved up two spots to No. 4